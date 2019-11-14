autoevolution

Widebody McLaren Elva Looks Like a Downforce Monster, Has Duck Face

14 Nov 2019
by author pic
We all have our fetishes, whether it's just coffee or the kind of stuff you're embarrassed to talk about. And one of McLaren's quirks involves sending Spiders to Coupe fights. And while this has to do with open-top Woking machines being extremely close to their fixed-roof siblings in terms of weight and torsional rigidity, the company has now gone one step further by introducing the Elva. This is an uber-limited speedster that has no windshield and yet it can beat the Senna.
The 2020 McLaren Elva is friendlier to the scales than the track special that is the Senna and even gets an extra 15 ponies, for a grand total of 815.

And while the Senna's oddball-grade looks were always explained by its performance, the no-windshield-no-windows newcomer can beat it, at least in a straight line (all that downforce of the Senna means the coup should still have the edge on a technical track).

Of course, nothing is ever too good for the world wide web and it took the Internet under 24 hours to mess with the Elva. So, here we are, looking at the widebody incarnation of the Macca.

The rendering sitting before us brings a duck face splitter thingie up front, along with four fat arches (duh!) and a few red accents to spice up the look of both the exterior and the interior.

Now, the chances of such shenanigans coming to a car meet near you are close to nil. For one thing, anybody playing with the front end of the Elva would have to pay attention to the McLaren Active Air Management System, the one that channels the air from the mouth of the car and through the "hood" vents, thus doing what the windshield was supposed to do.

By the way, in the interest of international homologation, the British carmaker also offers an actual windshield for the toy.

Then there's the fact that the machine costs $1,69 million before options, with just 399 units being built. So it is probably safe as far as WB conversions go.

 
 
 
 
 
This is my custom Mclaren Elva body-kit IDEA,with some overal modifications Front view,rear view coming soon øBase photos are taken from netcarshow.com What do you guys think?GG ° - Follow @spdesignsest for more! - Follow @exotic_performance for more! ° ° ÷ - @spdesignsest - ° ° #aston #concept #supercars #astonmartin #supercar #mclarenslr #supercar #racing #beast #stealth #hypercar #carporn #blessed #fast #mclarenauto #michaelfux #auto #mclarenautomotive #hypercars #koenigsegg #instagram #ferrari #elva #bugatti #mclarenelva #astonmartindbsgtzagato #dbsgtzagato #followforlikes #milionairelifestyle #astonmartinlagonda #mclarendesign

A post shared by - Car Design - Car Renders - (@spdesignsest) on Nov 13, 2019 at 10:22pm PST

