Widebody McLaren Elva Looks Like a Downforce Monster, Has Duck Face

And while the Senna's oddball-grade looks were always explained by its performance, the no-windshield-no-windows newcomer can beat it, at least in a straight line (all that downforce of the Senna means the coup should still have the edge on a technical track).
Of course, nothing is ever too good for the world wide web and it took the Internet under 24 hours to mess with the Elva. So, here we are, looking at the widebody incarnation of the Macca.
The rendering sitting before us brings a duck face splitter thingie up front, along with four fat arches (duh!) and a few red accents to spice up the look of both the exterior and the interior.
Now, the chances of such shenanigans coming to a car meet near you are close to nil. For one thing, anybody playing with the front end of the Elva would have to pay attention to the McLaren Active Air Management System, the one that channels the air from the mouth of the car and through the "hood" vents, thus doing what the windshield was supposed to do.
By the way, in the interest of international homologation, the British carmaker also offers an actual windshield for the toy.
Then there's the fact that the machine costs $1,69 million before options, with just 399 units being built. So it is probably safe as far as WB conversions go.
