Comet Fade McLaren 600LT Coupe Features F1-Style Roof Scoop

Even though the 600LT is on its way out as a coupe, McLaren Special Operations is busy customizing the range-topping member of the Sports Series for all the right reasons. In addition to special paintwork, the one-of-one “Comet Fade” also pays tribute to the McLaren F1 with the help of a visible carbon-fiber roof scoop.
The bespoke model has been commissioned by McLaren Toronto, the dealership that received no fewer than three Canada Commission examples of the 570S Spider out of a total of five. Because it’s named after the exterior paint, it should be highlighted that the Comet Fade needed 120 hours for the paintwork alone.
A laborious process in its own right, applying Comet Fade to the bodywork of the 600LT Coupe takes so long because MSO combined no fewer than three colors from the bespoke range. McLaren Special Operations combined Cerulean Blue with Burton Blue and Atlantic Blue, but the customizations list doesn’t end here.
No fewer than three carbon-fiber upgrade packages were specified, and unsprung weight has been further reduced with the Ultra-Lightweight Forged Wheels with a 10-spoke design and gloss-black finish. Polished Carbon-Ceramic Brake Calipers and the MSO Clubsport Pack are also featured, and they’re joined by Cerulean Blue on the 12 o’clock mark on the steering wheel as well as the switch gear.
Louvers over the front fenders, titanium wheel bolts, and racing seats further set this Macca apart from its peers, but underneath the skin, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 hasn’t been changed at all. 600 PS (592 horsepower) and 620 Nm (457 pound-feet) of torque are developed on full song, sufficient resources to rocket the 600LT Coupe to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds. On a long stretch of tarmac, you’re capable of pushing the engine and dual-clutch transmission to 204 mph.
In the press release for the Comet Blue, McLaren themselves underline that “production of the 600LT Coupe is now complete” while “the order book for the 600LT Spider is filling fast.” Even with the top down, the rarest member of the Sports Series family develops 220.5 pounds of downforce at 155 mph.
