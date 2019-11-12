autoevolution
 

Buy This $45 Million House, Get a Choice of Exotic Cars With It

If you’re in the market for a new mansion, look no further than this designer home in the Beverly Hills Flats that is built around an interior courtyard and comes with a choice of exotic cars. If you have $45 million to spare, that is.
Designed by Roman James, this property could become a record seller for the area and the designer himself, if it fetches the asking price. It was listed in September and is still on the market.

For $45 million, you get the best of everything, from materials used to living space, designer furnishings, home tech and a mini exotic car fleet of your choice, if you’re willing to negotiate. Real estate agency Compass doesn’t say whether the cars are included in the $45 million asking price, but it’s hinting that they could be. Or that you may be able to purchase them at a bargain.

The four cars already listed are a 2019 White Aston Martin Vantage with red interior (limited edition), a 2016 Ultraviolet Porsche GT3 RS, a 2015 Blue McLaren 650S and a 1988 Red Ferrari Testarossa. However, the garage itself will easily fit seven cars, so feel free to add to these to complete your collection.

The mansion is built around an interior courtyard with a mature olive tree as the focus point. The exterior walls to the courtyard are made of glass to allow a view to the tree and everyone coming in through the front door.

Comprised of 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the house boasts a Fendi-designed kitchen, a Hermes-designed chandelier in the living room, a driveway paved with quartz marble, an immersive cinema theater and an elevator lined entirely with crocodile leather. The master bedroom alone measures 3,000 square feet. Can you spell opulence?

The house comes with its very own wine storage facility that can house over 200 bottles, a sauna made of Alaskan woods and a porcelain bar. Tech features include Pro Audio surround sound and Delos wellness system, which provides air filtration, water purification, acoustic calibration and circadian lighting.

Outside of the main house is a guest house and a pool with water and fire features, and a lounging area with dipping tub. These areas are hidden from prying eyes by a tall hedgerows and protected by a dual entry security gate.
