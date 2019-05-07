autoevolution

2020 Porsche 911 Speedster Shines in New Images as Production Begins

7 May 2019, 8:33 UTC ·
German carmaker Porsche showed last year, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, a concept version of the new interpretation of the 911 Speedster. Built in honor of the brand’s 70th anniversary, the model has begun assembling this week, at the Porsche plant in Zuffenhausen in Germany.
Using the 911 R of 2016 and the 911 GT3 as a development basis, the new 911 Speedster will be a limited-production run, with only 1,948 units to be made. The number is a nod to the original 356 No. 1 built way back in 1948.

Powering the car is a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated boxer engine controlled via a six-speed GT manual transmission. The powerplant develops 510 ps and 470 Nm of torque and is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 kph in 4 seconds flat. The top speed is rated at 310 kph (192 mph).

One of the most distinct feature that sets the Speedster aside from the other members of the 911 family is the way in which the car’s body was built. The component that stands out the most is the double-bubbled top compartment lid, “the largest and most complex component to date.”

A lightweight roof structure is used instead of the basic tonneau cover displayed on the concept vehicle shown last year, featuring a central locking hook at the windscreen frame and both the side fins of the fabric roof.

Of the 1,948 units of the Speedster to be built, some can be further enhanced with the Heritage Design package, a suite of modifications meant to “reinterpret classic elements from the 1950s and 1960s.”

The package is purely visual and comes with Black and Cognac with golden interior, detailing on the front fascia and wings and two-digit decals for the doors and front lid.

In Germany, the 911 Speedster will sell from €269,274, and the car is already available for order. To accompany the vehicle Porsche will also offer a special chronograph, priced at €9,950.
