Porsche 911 Speedster Costs GT2 RS Money ($275K), Has Individual Throttle Bodies

Explaining the 2020 911 Speedster to somebody outside the Porschephile community requires quite a few details, so I'll give it a try (after all, this 502 hp model requires the kind of money you'd pay for a 700 hp GT2 RS and you probably won't even be able to get your hands on one). Oh, and if you came here as a Zuffenhausen lover, you'll certainly enjoy the delights this open-air special has to offer.

8 photos



Unlike the 997-generation Speedster, which used the Carrera GTS as a starting point, this chop-top has a GT3 lurning underneath the surface.



However, the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six has been massaged to... 502 horsepower (maximum torque jumps from 339 to 346 lb-ft). And while the output gain might be insignifiat, the manner in which the extra horses arrived is quite something, as the boxer was gifted with individual throttle boddies. The aim here is to "make the throttle response even sharper, just like in the 911 GT3 R race car," - now these are bragging rights served on a silver plate.



There's no PDK option, as the Speedster will only be offered with the six-speed manual, which, as Porsche reminds us, is 9 lbs lighter than the 7-speed unit found on non-GT cars and around 40 lbs friendlier to the scales compared to the dual-clutch tranny.



You'd better prepare your hands and legs, as 60 mph comes in a brisk 3.8 seconds, while the top speed sits at 192 mph.



With the special edition having been built by Porsche's GT Division, the thing has been put on a serious diet to ensure it tips the scales at 3,230 lbs, which only makes it 77 lbs heavier than the 911 GT3 Coupe. And while it feels a bit odd to use such a suffic for the latter, the greater range diversity means these are tears of joy.



Now, about that diet: the carbon fiber and polyurethane body panels are joined by a low-cut windshield, while the cloth top is operated by hand, with the exception of the electric lock. Then there's the cabin, which, as expected, accomodates fabric loops instead of door handles and carbon fiber bits such as the door entry sills and trim.



The rear axle steering and engine mounts have received specific calibration, so the first reviews should talk about the difference these make compared to the GT3 just like the 911 R-vs-GT3-Touring-Package comparos did.



Is the new 911 Speedster open-air perfection? Well, almost, since the production model is missing two eye-pleasing elements of the



Porsche has been around since 1948 and that's how many examples of the 2020 911 Speedster we'll receive. If you happen to be able to get your hands on one, be prepared to part ways with $275,750. And while you're at it, know that you can also grab an exclusive Porsche Design 911 Speedster Chronograph. The watch sports a carbon fiber dial, a rotor that looks like the Speedster's center-lock wheel, and a strap made of the leather that's normally used for Porsche cabins.



Since this road-going 991 swansong (the track swansong was the new 935) lands in the midst of the "Haven't we seen the 991.2 911 Speedster twice already?" Of course we have, but those were the concept cars that Porsche introduced as a present to itself for the company's 70th anniversary. Well, the time has come to meet the (limited) production model, which is here for the New York Auto Show, as promised on that cocktail party invitation we discussed.Unlike the 997-generation Speedster, which used the Carrera GTS as a starting point, this chop-top has a GT3 lurning underneath the surface.However, the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six has been massaged to... 502 horsepower (maximum torque jumps from 339 to 346 lb-ft). And while the output gain might be insignifiat, the manner in which the extra horses arrived is quite something, as the boxer was gifted with individual throttle boddies. The aim here is to "make the throttle response even sharper, just like in the 911 GT3 R race car," - now these are bragging rights served on a silver plate.There's no PDK option, as the Speedster will only be offered with the six-speed manual, which, as Porsche reminds us, is 9 lbs lighter than the 7-speed unit found on non-GT cars and around 40 lbs friendlier to the scales compared to the dual-clutch tranny.You'd better prepare your hands and legs, as 60 mph comes in a brisk 3.8 seconds, while the top speed sits at 192 mph.With the special edition having been built by Porsche's GT Division, the thing has been put on a serious diet to ensure it tips the scales at 3,230 lbs, which only makes it 77 lbs heavier than the 911 GT3 Coupe. And while it feels a bit odd to use such a suffic for the latter, the greater range diversity means these are tears of joy.Now, about that diet: the carbon fiber and polyurethane body panels are joined by a low-cut windshield, while the cloth top is operated by hand, with the exception of the electric lock. Then there's the cabin, which, as expected, accomodates fabric loops instead of door handles and carbon fiber bits such as the door entry sills and trim.The rear axle steering and engine mounts have received specific calibration, so the first reviews should talk about the difference these make compared to the GT3 just like the 911 R-vs-GT3-Touring-Package comparos did.Is the new 911 Speedster open-air perfection? Well, almost, since the production model is missing two eye-pleasing elements of the concept cars , namely the 50s-style central fuel tank cap (this was located in the middle of the frunk) and the classic Talbot exterior mirrors.Porsche has been around since 1948 and that's how many examples of the 2020 911 Speedster we'll receive. If you happen to be able to get your hands on one, be prepared to part ways with $275,750. And while you're at it, know that you can also grab an exclusive Porsche Design 911 Speedster Chronograph. The watch sports a carbon fiber dial, a rotor that looks like the Speedster's center-lock wheel, and a strap made of the leather that's normally used for Porsche cabins.Since this road-going 991 swansong (the track swansong was the new 935) lands in the midst of the 992 range expansion, it's only fair to talk about the latter a bit. You see, with the 911 Speedster having convinced the GT division to deliver an open-air model, those rumors of a 992 GT3 Cabriolet seem stronger than ever.