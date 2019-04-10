Driver Flees From Police in Nothing But a T-Shirt After Short Chase

2020 Porsche 911 Speedster Printed On Invitation To Charity Cocktail Party

The carparazzi caught the 911 Speedster testing in camouflage alongside the 911 Cabriolet for a long time now. There are rumors the 911 Cabriolet GT3 could also be introduced in the nearest of futures, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Car Buzz reports that only 1,948 examples will be available, “so getting on the list to buy one likely wasn't easy.” Compared to the 911 Speedster from the 997 generation, this one will borrow the drivetrain from the 991.2 generation of the GT3.In other words, a flat-six with close to 500 horsepower and 4.0 liters of displacement is hiding under the hood. The engine can be coupled to a six-speed manual or PDK transmission. The 911 Speedster Concept that Porsche presented at the 2018 Paris Motor Show combined the chassis of the GT3 with the body panels of the Carrera 4 Cabriolet.Without forced induction, the flat-six can rev up to 9,000 rpm before the limiter kicks in. A titanium exhaust system complements the hump-shaped deck, and as far as the roof is concerned, Porsche decided on a soft top to keep the weight as low as possible. The question is, why did the Stuttgart-based automaker limit production to 1,948 units?1948 is the year in which 356 number 1 received the operating license from the German government. Porsche produced the car until 1965, and the 911 came in 1964 as the successor of the original. The 356 is the brainchild of Ferry Porsche while the design of the 911 is attributed to his son, Butzi Porsche.The carparazzi caught the 911 Speedster testing in camouflage alongside the 911 Cabriolet for a long time now. There are rumors the 911 Cabriolet GT3 could also be introduced in the nearest of futures, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Porsche went forward with this variant. On that note, we’re waiting patiently for the Turbo and Turbo S to enter the scene, followed by the GT2 and GT2 RS.