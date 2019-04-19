Porsche 911 Speedster Scale Model Shows Up in New York, Pricing Revealed

***breaking news*** just one day after the reveal of the new 991 Speedster by @porsche at the @newyorkautoshow , we can now already share some pics of the 1/43 scale version thanks to @magnuswalker (picture 1) and a customer of us (picture 2)... Not known whether it is made by @minichampsofficial or @sparkgermany but the model will be available very soon @69€ - pre-oder open now via message or mail to webmaster@exclusive-porsche-models.de #speedster #porsche #porschespeedster #speedsterporsche #911 #991 #911speedster #speedster911 #991speedster #speedster991 #911speedster991 #carrera #carreraspeedster #speedster #concept #speedsterconcept #speedsterproduction #productionversion #newyork #porscheexclusive #cxx #exclusivemanufaktur #porscheexclusivemanufaktur #heritage #package #heritagepackage #sportcar #70yearsporsche #thereisnosubstitute #porschemoment #porschenewsroom

