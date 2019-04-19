Porsche 911 Speedster Scale Model Shows Up in New York, Pricing Revealed

Sure, this is a collector car, so it's likely to laugh in the face of depreciation, which means your financial adviser probably won't have anything against the idea of purchasing one. But with the production being limited to just 1,948 units, you'll have a hard time enjoying an allocation if your name isn't on the list.
Now, if you happen to be overcome by one of the obstacles mentioned above, there's still something you can do to bring a 911 Speedster into your life.
I'm talking about a scale model - a 1:43 scale goodie has just shown up online, as you'll notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page (the first photo comes from famous Porsche aficionado Magnus Walker).
While the producer of the model isn't known yet, the price is said to sit at €69 (make that $78), which, for instance, is about half the price you'd pay to have a fire extinguisher installed in your GT3.
Of course, you might want to enjoy different details, such as as 1:18 scale model. Oh, and it wouldn't be a surprise if somebody asked for a different spec (the model we have here sports the launch configuration), especially since the splendid Heritage Design Package is out there.
***breaking news*** just one day after the reveal of the new 991 Speedster by @porsche at the @newyorkautoshow , we can now already share some pics of the 1/43 scale version thanks to @magnuswalker (picture 1) and a customer of us (picture 2)... Not known whether it is made by @minichampsofficial or @sparkgermany but the model will be available very soon @69€ - pre-oder open now via message or mail to webmaster@exclusive-porsche-models.de #speedster #porsche #porschespeedster #speedsterporsche #911 #991 #911speedster #speedster911 #991speedster #speedster991 #911speedster991 #carrera #carreraspeedster #speedster #concept #speedsterconcept #speedsterproduction #productionversion #newyork #porscheexclusive #cxx #exclusivemanufaktur #porscheexclusivemanufaktur #heritage #package #heritagepackage #sportcar #70yearsporsche #thereisnosubstitute #porschemoment #porschenewsroom