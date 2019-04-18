5 Porsche Cayenne Cabriolet Rendered In Production Trim, Shows Polarizing Look

4 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Hunts Down VW T-Roc R on Nurburgring, Goes Savage

3 Golden Porsche Panamera is “Too Shiny,” Too Dangerous For German Roads

1 New Porsche 911 Targa (992) Spotted on Nurburgring, Turbo Targa Rumors Grow

More on this:

Porsche 911 Speedster Gets Even More Special With Heritage Design Package

For an additional $24,510 over MSRP, the 911 Speedster can be optioned with the Heritage Design Package. Inspired by the 356 Speedster, the trim package combines gold Speedster badges with the classic Porsche crests, black brake calipers with the white Porsche script, silver wheels, and a two-tone cabin wrapped in leather upholstery. 13 photos



Based on the GT3 but also leveraging on the GT3 R, the Speedster gets its mojo from a 4.0-liter engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The streamliner humps are hiding no fewer than 502 horsepower from the six-cylinder boxer, which develops up to 346 pound-feet of torque at the crankshaft.



The Heritage Design Package comes courtesy of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and it’s exclusively available in GT Silver Metallic. The Gumball-styled decals in white can be optioned with the customer’s favorite number, and 20-inch wheels come standard. The center-lock wheels are finished in Platinum Silver, and as you’d expected from a GT3-based special edition, the steering wheel features a center stripe.



Last, but certainly not least,



Since November 27th, the Porsche 911 entered the The swan song for the 991 series is limited to 1,948 copies worldwide, and every single one of them costs $274,500 plus destination charge from the get-go. Customers will be able to place an order starting on May 7th, and first deliveries are scheduled for the second half of 2019.Based on the GT3 but also leveraging on the GT3 R, the Speedster gets its mojo from a 4.0-liter engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The streamliner humps are hiding no fewer than 502 horsepower from the six-cylinder boxer, which develops up to 346 pound-feet of torque at the crankshaft.The Heritage Design Package comes courtesy of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and it’s exclusively available in GT Silver Metallic. The Gumball-styled decals in white can be optioned with the customer’s favorite number, and 20-inch wheels come standard. The center-lock wheels are finished in Platinum Silver, and as you’d expected from a GT3-based special edition, the steering wheel features a center stripe.Last, but certainly not least, Porsche is much obliged to sell you the Flyback-Chronograph in addition to the car. The timepiece boasts Werk 01.200 movement and carbon fiber. The rotor, for example, draws inspiration from the center-lock wheels of the 911 Speedster Heritage Design. As for the strap and stitching, those are manufactured from the leather and threads that Porsche uses in the cabin of the special edition.Since November 27th, the Porsche 911 entered the 992 era with the Carrera S and Carrera 4S. Both utilize a 3.0-liter engine with a twin-turbo setup capable of 450 PS (444 horsepower) and 530 Nm (391 pound-feet) of torque. So far, only the coupe and convertible have been revealed.