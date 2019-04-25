autoevolution

Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted at Factory, Heritage Design Package Looks Amazing

25 Apr 2019, 11:36 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
To get an idea of what the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster means for its maket, I'll remind you the company decided to introduce the roofless GT3 that is this special with two launch specs - the red car we met in New York paraded the spec for that part of the world, while the Heritage Design Package showcased the introduction configuration for Europe.
6 photos
Porsche 911 Speedster (Heritage) Spotted at FactoryPorsche 911 Speedster (Heritage) Spotted at FactoryPorsche 911 Speedster (Heritage) Spotted at FactoryPorsche 911 Speedster (Heritage) Spotted at FactoryPorsche 911 Speedster (Heritage) Spotted at Factory
Well, an example of the rear-engined masterpiece has now been spotted at the factory in Zuffenhausen, Germany. Interestingly, while the Neunelfer does sport the Silver-and-White spec of the Heritage Design Pack, it does lack the "Porsche" scrip on the side, as well as the racing numbers on the doors.

Speaking of this Euro configuration, you can zoom in on the black brake calipers in the gallery above (lens tip to Exclusive Porsche Models for these pics) - keep in mind this is also an option on the 992 Porsche 911.

Now, I need to explain that "roofless GT3" mentioned I made in the intro, since the Speedster is so much more.

First of all, the atmospheric 4.0-liter flat-six of the GT3 has been gifted with individual throttle bodies. These not only improve throttle response and mid-range grunt, but also help reduce emissions (for instance, the improved tumble comes in handy for cold starts, a critical phase as far as the smokey bits are concerned).

Other massaged bits of the N/A boxer include the higher pressure of the fuel injection, along with a new exhaust - having welcomed a particulate filter, the muffler setup no longer requires three units and can make do with just one.

Compared to the GT3, the Speedster packs carbon fiber bits such as the front fenders, the frunk lid and the rear deck.

So if you're ready to pay almost twice the price of the GT3 and can get your hands on one of the just 1,948 examples of the 911 Speedster, you'll have quite a story to tell from behind the wheel.
Porsche 911 Speedster 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Porsche 911 Porsche cool heritage design package
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 SpeedsterPORSCHE 911 Speedster Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioAll PORSCHE models  
 
 