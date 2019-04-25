Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted at Factory, Heritage Design Package Looks Amazing

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag Races McLaren Senna, The Result Is Crushing

To get an idea of what the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster means for its maket, I'll remind you the company decided to introduce the roofless GT3 that is this special with two launch specs - the red car we met in New York paraded the spec for that part of the world, while the Heritage Design Package showcased the introduction configuration for Europe. 6 photos



Speaking of this Euro configuration, you can zoom in on the black brake calipers in the gallery above (lens tip to



Now, I need to explain that "roofless GT3" mentioned I made in the intro, since the Speedster is so much more.



First of all, the atmospheric 4.0-liter flat-six of the GT3 has been gifted with individual throttle bodies. These not only improve throttle response and mid-range grunt, but also help reduce emissions (for instance, the improved tumble comes in handy for cold starts, a critical phase as far as the smokey bits are concerned).



Other massaged bits of the N/A boxer include the higher pressure of the fuel injection, along with a new exhaust - having welcomed a particulate filter, the muffler setup no longer requires three units and can make do with just one.



Compared to the GT3, the Speedster packs carbon fiber bits such as the front fenders, the frunk lid and the rear deck.



