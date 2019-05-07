Porsche 917 Concept Shows New Details Inside Porsche Museum, Suspension Exposed

View this post on Instagram

Porsche 917 in ten seconds. Our special exhibition "50 Years of Porsche 917 - Colours of Speed" starts May 14. Come and see the 917 models up close. #porschemuseum #porsche #porsche917 #917 #50yrs917 #coloursofspeed #original #historiccar #racecar #classicsportscar #classiccar #classicporsche #legend #legendary #heritage #porschefans #porschelove #porschepassion #porschepix

