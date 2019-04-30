Watch a Porsche 911 with an On-Board Air Jack Jump Like a Frog

autoevolution

Rauh-Welt Begriff 911s come in all sorts of forms and the one that brought us here has quite the party trick. No, i'm not refering to its air intake-gifted rear wing or the shiny lips of its rims. Instead, I'm talking about the Porscha's built-in air jack.
As is the case with other Porsche racecar refferences on this RWB toy, the onboard air jack is a move borrowed from the motorsport realm, with this facilitatin quick pitstops while not bringing that much extra weight.

Well, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which comes from the owner's Instagram, this air-cooled Neunelfer can deliver some froggy moves.

As for the Apple Computer decal, this is probably a nod to the 1980s 935 Le Mans racecar, as we've discussed in the case of this 991.1 911 GT3 RS.

Speaking of Rauh-Welt Begriff, we've recently enjoyed the company of a rendering portraying such a kit installed on the brand spanking new 992 (by the way, here's a review of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S).

At least from where I'm standing, the body of the 992, which already comes in wide form from the factory, doesn't exactly go well with the fat fenders that define RWB kits. Then again, perhaps a reshaping of those fenders could do the trick.

However, with the base 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera expected to kick off at around $100,000 and the said widebody kit requiring cutting into the fenders, I wouldn't expect such a development to land too soon, in spite of the crazy status that defines today's aftermarket realm.

Oh, and before anybody points out that Akira Nakai, the man behind the label, only works on air-cooled Neunelfer, allow me to remind you that the Japanese tuner has recently previewed a project based on a 997 incarnation of the rear-engined coupe.

