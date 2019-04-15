Golden Porsche Panamera is “Too Shiny,” Too Dangerous For German Roads

German police don’t believe in that old saying “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me once, shame on me.” That’s because they’re not in the game of second chances, as one driver got to find out on his own.

Police had stopped the man before and warned him that the car was “too shiny” and thus a danger to other drivers, the



The driver didn’t do as suggested, so the second time police caught him on the road (and, all things considered, it would have been near-impossible to miss such a shiny car), he was left without his pride and joy. The Mail says that police took his keys, papers and license plates, and had his car towed to a garage.



The driver was also slapped with a fine for an unspecified amount and was informed that, in order to make the Porsche street-legal again, he would have to remove the golden foil once and for all.



