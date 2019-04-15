autoevolution

Golden Porsche Panamera is “Too Shiny,” Too Dangerous For German Roads

German police don’t believe in that old saying “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me once, shame on me.” That’s because they’re not in the game of second chances, as one driver got to find out on his own.
A 31-year-old man found himself stripped of papers and of his car because he failed to pay heed to a previous warning from Hamburg police to have the foil on his car removed. The man drove a Porsche Panamera that he had wrapped in a reflective gold foil finish. This was undoubtedly meant to make the car stand out even more, but it got him the wrong sort of attention.

Police had stopped the man before and warned him that the car was “too shiny” and thus a danger to other drivers, the Daily Mail reports, citing local media. They also warned him that he should have the foil removed or they would have to take more specific action.

The driver didn’t do as suggested, so the second time police caught him on the road (and, all things considered, it would have been near-impossible to miss such a shiny car), he was left without his pride and joy. The Mail says that police took his keys, papers and license plates, and had his car towed to a garage.

The driver was also slapped with a fine for an unspecified amount and was informed that, in order to make the Porsche street-legal again, he would have to remove the golden foil once and for all.

“Local media claim that a Lamborghini owner was stopped at the same time with similar gold foil, but he complied and removed it,” the British publication adds. Now that’s the example the Porsche driver should have followed after the first warning from the police, and he would have saved himself a lot of hassle.
