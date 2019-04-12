autoevolution

YouTuber Builds Lamborghini Huracan Rally Car with Exoskeleton and Twin Turbos

Remember when a Lamborghini used to show up somewhere and turn all the heads in the area? Well, those days are now behind us, especially if we're talking about cities where the supercar populating density is the kind that can make you dizzy. So what does one do when aiming to stand out? Well, here's an idea...
The V10 contraption we have here started out in life like a normal Huracan LP610-4, if I might use this term. However, the V10 machine laded in the hands of an YouTuber who wanted to be different.

We're talking about Alex Choi, who took great care of his Raging Bull, giving it a full-body wrap, among others. However, the hooner soon started having his way with the Huracan, taking the thing for a proper offroading session.

Much to nobody's surprise, the dirty episode took its toll on the Italian exotic, as, for instance, multiple vents were clogged with mud. So Alex decided to play by the fight fire with fire rules, having now given the Lambo a rally car conversion.

Multiple body panels were lost along the way, being replaced with what could be labeled as an exoskeleton. There are also some light, a few extra lights and and LED light bar on top, literally.

Oh, and the 5.2-liter V10, which previously used a supercharger kit, has now been gifted with a pair of turbos, while the air intake temperature is regulated by an air-to-air intercooler, since the newfound space allows it - you'll get the full briefing in the clip below.

While the aficionado behind the build is far from an example when behibd the wheel (for instance, he almost took out a biker while showing off on Mulholland Hwy last year), we have to applaud his car customization efforts. And with tons of car vloggers out there wondering which new supercar to buy in the race for views, likes and shares, perhaps messing with the one they already have is a good idea.

