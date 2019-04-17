2020 Toyota Highlander Unveiled in New York

5 Porsche 918 Sport Turismo Looks Stunning, a Shooting Brake We Can't Have

4 Porsche Cayenne Cabriolet Rendered In Production Trim, Shows Polarizing Look

3 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Hunts Down VW T-Roc R on Nurburgring, Goes Savage

2 Golden Porsche Panamera is “Too Shiny,” Too Dangerous For German Roads

More on this:

New Porsche 911 Targa (992) Spotted on Nurburgring, Turbo Targa Rumors Grow

37 photos



We've already



While the Porsche configurator currently only lists the 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S, along with their Cabriolet versions, I'll remind you the base Carrera (actually it was a C4 Cabrio) was already



So we could say the early arrival of the 992 Targa is a bit of a surprise. Then again, it's not like I'm complaining. How could I, when that roof is the kind of eye candy you want to park in front of inside an art gallery?



At least as far as the panels fitted to this Nurburgring prototype are concerned, the top doesn't seem to differ from the 991 Targa's roof at all, from the bar to the cloth panel above the front seats and the rear window.



Speaking of which, here's a



The extra power brought by the generation change will come in handy, since the mechanized roof dance means the 991 Targa 4S is 88 lbs (40 kg) heavier than the Cabriolet and 242 lbs (110 kg) heavier compared to the Coupe. For the sake of a spectacular comparison, the said 2020 911 Speedster, with its manual cloth top, is just 77 lbs (35 kg) chunkier than the GT3 Coupe.



The 992 Porsche 911 Targa probably won't land until next year, but it's not like we'll be kept waiting without some fresh metal to enjoy. In fact, the 992 Turbo is expected to land by the end of the year. And let's not forget the 992 GT3, which should come by late 2020.



Like most established names in the business, Porsche is expanding the range these days. And if the GT Division working on an open-top model (think: Speedster) and the introduction of the GT-like rear wing that's part of the 992 Carrera Aerokit are any indication of this, we might also see the Targa lineup growing.



And yes, I'm referring to those old rumors about the Turbo Targa - it's not like Zuffenhausen hasn't brought the two badges together in the past (late 1980s Nothing happens by mistake when it comes to official unveilings, so it's not a coincidence that the 992 Porsche 911 Targa prototype has made its first Nurburgring appearance just as the 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster was introduced at the New York Auto Show.We've already discussed the Speedster, which is a 991.2 GT3 Cabriolet that costs GT2 RS money, but which you basically can't have (only 1,948 units are being built) let's take the time to talk about the one you'll actually be able to get.While the Porsche configurator currently only lists the 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S, along with their Cabriolet versions, I'll remind you the base Carrera (actually it was a C4 Cabrio) was already spotted at a dealer.So we could say the early arrival of the 992 Targa is a bit of a surprise. Then again, it's not like I'm complaining. How could I, when that roof is the kind of eye candy you want to park in front of inside an art gallery?At least as far as the panels fitted to this Nurburgring prototype are concerned, the top doesn't seem to differ from the 991 Targa's roof at all, from the bar to the cloth panel above the front seats and the rear window.Speaking of which, here's a review of the 991.1 Targa 4S - of course, the 991.2 has left the naturally aspirated engines behind, with the 992 Targa set to offer the same motor updates as the Carrera. So far, we can only talk about the 450 hp output of the S model, with the base car and the expected Targa GTS still being a mystery as far as numbers are concerned.The extra power brought by the generation change will come in handy, since the mechanized roof dance means the 991 Targa 4S is 88 lbs (40 kg) heavier than the Cabriolet and 242 lbs (110 kg) heavier compared to the Coupe. For the sake of a spectacular comparison, the said 2020 911 Speedster, with its manual cloth top, is just 77 lbs (35 kg) chunkier than the GT3 Coupe.The 992 Porsche 911 Targa probably won't land until next year, but it's not like we'll be kept waiting without some fresh metal to enjoy. In fact, the 992 Turbo is expected to land by the end of the year. And let's not forget the 992 GT3, which should come by late 2020.Like most established names in the business, Porsche is expanding the range these days. And if the GT Division working on an open-top model (think: Speedster) and the introduction of the GT-like rear wing that's part of the 992 Carrera Aerokit are any indication of this, we might also see the Targa lineup growing.And yes, I'm referring to those old rumors about the Turbo Targa - it's not like Zuffenhausen hasn't brought the two badges together in the past (late 1980s Porsche 911 Turbo Targa , anybody?).