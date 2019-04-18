autoevolution

2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Looks Sleek With a Hardtop

18 Apr 2019, 10:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Remember the days when Porsche offered hardtops for the 911 Cabriolet? You know, whenever you felt like the cloth roof isn't enough, you could install the hardtop and change the experience, along with the appearance of your Neunelfer. Well, those times are now behind us, with Zuffenhause no longer allowing us to put... helmets on our open-air 911s.
3 photos
2020 Porsche 911 Shooting Brake2020 Porsche 911 Shooting Brake
The 997 was the last generation that officially received a hardtop. In fact, browse a few forums and you'll even find out that the 996 hardtop fits the newer model.

Sure, this wasn't a cheap option, as the solid roof came with a price of about $4,000 and that doesn't take the installation costs into account (various owners reported paying up to $1,500 on hardtop preparation and labor costs). Note that I picked up these prices from a forum thread dating back to 2007 and they're not adjusted for inflation.

Of course, there was always the eBay version, but that's another story for another time.

Well, the 991 Cabriolet didn't get a hardtop and it doesn't look like the German automotive producer is willing to change its mind for the fresh-out-of-the-oven 992.

Then again, the Internet just can't let such things be. And this is why I've brought along a rendering that portrays a 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet wearing a hardtop.

The roof isn't the only change this 992 has received. To be more precise, the sportscar now rides on custom wheels - we're talking about Outlaw 001ms in a RSR finish.

Oh and let's not forget that stiff lower lip and the underbody diffuser at the back, which seem like they were lifted from a GT car.

Speaking of offering a hardtop, I'll remind you that the transition from the 997 to the 911 brought a more serious roof mechanism for the Targa. And, as those of you tuned into our spy tales are well aware, Porsche engineers are out testing the 992 Targa these days.

 

Wanted to see what the latest Carerra looked like on the latest Monoblock Outlaw 001ms in a RSR finish from @fifteen52 & @magnuswalker. Safe to say it looks pretty sick! - - I absolutely love the rear design of this thing, that centre brake light is so sci-fi looking it makes me happy haha. - - Thank you @s.pphoto for the free hdri!#art #design #3d #porsche #carerra #4s #2020 #fifteen52 #monoblock #monoblockoutlaw001 #52family #magnuswalker #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #joyofmachine

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Mar 29, 2019 at 10:38am PDT

2020 porsche 911 2020 porsche 911 cabriolet Porsche hardtop
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 