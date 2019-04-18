2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Looks Sleek With a Hardtop

Remember the days when Porsche offered hardtops for the 911 Cabriolet? You know, whenever you felt like the cloth roof isn't enough, you could install the hardtop and change the experience, along with the appearance of your Neunelfer. Well, those times are now behind us, with Zuffenhause no longer allowing us to put... helmets on our open-air 911s.
The 997 was the last generation that officially received a hardtop. In fact, browse a few forums and you'll even find out that the 996 hardtop fits the newer model.
Sure, this wasn't a cheap option, as the solid roof came with a price of about $4,000 and that doesn't take the installation costs into account (various owners reported paying up to $1,500 on hardtop preparation and labor costs). Note that I picked up these prices from a forum thread dating back to 2007 and they're not adjusted for inflation.
Of course, there was always the eBay version, but that's another story for another time.
Well, the 991 Cabriolet didn't get a hardtop and it doesn't look like the German automotive producer is willing to change its mind for the fresh-out-of-the-oven 992.
Then again, the Internet just can't let such things be. And this is why I've brought along a rendering that portrays a 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet wearing a hardtop.
The roof isn't the only change this 992 has received. To be more precise, the sportscar now rides on custom wheels - we're talking about Outlaw 001ms in a RSR finish.
Oh and let's not forget that stiff lower lip and the underbody diffuser at the back, which seem like they were lifted from a GT car.
Speaking of offering a hardtop, I'll remind you that the transition from the 997 to the 911 brought a more serious roof mechanism for the Targa. And, as those of you tuned into our spy tales are well aware, Porsche engineers are out testing the 992 Targa these days.
