Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Hunts Down VW T-Roc R on Nurburgring, Goes Savage

Zuffenhausen engineers aren't cutting any slack (neither to the test vehicle, nor to other prototypes testing on the infamous German track) in their velocity quest and this is... only normal. After all, the 911-powered mid-engined special that brought us here is almost ready to make its debut, so all the dynamic scenarios needs to be taken care of.As such, you'll get to see the 718 Cayman GT4 throwing itself at the Carousel. And while the clash between its lip spoiler and the old-school concrete of the said bend will be a matter of debate, nobody can deny the sparks flying from under the rear section of the car (the shenanigan takes place while the prototype is taclking the final part of the Carousel).The Porscha came across multiple prototypes while lapping the Nordschleife, with one of these being the Volkswagen T-Roc R . In a bit of a stretch, the jacked-up Vee-Dub can be compared to the Porsche sportscar, since it too borrows its engine, along with suspension components, from a more famous range mate, namely the Golf R (call it the German Evo, if you must).Then again, the 300 hp crossover is obviously no match for the entry-level GT car, which only makes their encounter fiercer.VW Group Ring encounters aside, we must also pay attention to the soundtrack of this clip. You see, while the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport racer has seen the 991.1-borrowed 3.8L naturally aspirated flat-six soldiering on, the road-going version of the new GT4 is expected to use a downtuned version of the N/A 4.0-liter flat six animating the 911 GT3, GT3 RS (oh, and don't forget the upcoming 911 Speedster ).So, does this 718 GT4 prototype sound less effervescent than the retired Cayman GT4 and if so, is this the result of the feared Otto Particulate Filter? Guess only time will tell...