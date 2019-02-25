autoevolution

Volkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 Kph in 4.9s

25 Feb 2019, 12:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Golf R finally has a performance crossover brother, the T-Roc R. After many weeks of teasing and spy footage, the high-riding hot hatch was finally revealed today ahead of its Geneva Motor Show debut, and it's pretty much everything we expected.
31 photos
Volkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9sVolkswagen T-Roc R Officially Revealed With 300 HP, Hits 100 KM/H in 4.9s
The T-Roc R is cool but more than a little predictable. The model is nowhere near as flamboyant as some hot hatchbacks. It doesn't have a big wing like the Civic Type R or fat fenders like the Megane RS. You have to remember that this criticism is directed at a small car which will probably cost around €44,000 before options.

Still, we like it a hell of a lot more than the normal T-Roc. The second member of the R family (third if you count the Golf wagon) features a familiar powertrain. The 2.0 TSI turbo four-pot makes the same 300 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) as its two sister cars, the Cupra Ateca, and Audi SQ2. For the record, all three are based on the MQB, and even though the SQ2 looks bigger, it's about the same length and height. The Cupra model is a little bigger, but not by a lot.

The rest of the T-Roc R's powertrain consists of a 4Motion all-wheel-drive and 7-speed DSG. There's no manual, at least for now. With this setup, the jacked up Golf R gets to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds, which is a couple of tenths slower than the hatch, and a tenth off the SQ2's time.

Other upgrades have also been made. Our favorite bit is the new front bumper, which looks more natural than the base T-Roc. It gets a slightly more prominent upper grille and sporty black creases. VW is calling it a concept if you didn't know, and we think it has to do with those LED daytime/signature lights. They did a similar setup for the Tiguan R-Line concept and removed it for production.

Tech borrowed from the Golf R includes the big brake pack, alloy wheels (18-inch Spielberg or the sexy 19-inch Pretoria rims) and quad exhaust. The photos show the Akrapovic setup, but that's going to be an expensive option.

The interior is too understated for some. Blue accent pieces are nothing unusual, so you're only left with an R steering wheel and seats. Optionally, you can have Nappa leather and carbon inserts.

Volkswagen T-Roc R T-Roc R Volkswagen 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 