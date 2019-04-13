New Porsche 911 GT3 (992) Spotted On the Road, Shows Top-Mount Wing

Allow me to applaud Porsche for being a master of camouflage. You see, when one comes across a Zuffenhausen prototype these days, there won't be any psychedelic wrap to distort the view. Instead, the German automotive producer covers its prototypes in black tape, which at least gives the ilusion of an actual design. So what about the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 test car sitting before us?

Testing the 992 ‡ @weber_capelle A post shared by Todd Schleicher (@t_schleicher) on Apr 9, 2019 at 8:28am PDT Well, the new GT3 is now in its final testing stages. And while you shouldn't allow the tons of tape to trick you into believing the production rear wing of the Neunelfer will be that thick, it looks like the top-mount is here to stay.Then again, such a move shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, Porsche 911 racecars such as the RSR do feature such a solution for their wings (the RSR also comes with a mid-engined layout and has won Le Mans, but this is another story for another time).Returning to the 992 Porsche 911 GT3, this has to make a step forward in terms of aero and there are at least two reasons for that.The first involves the performance requirements of the machine. You see, the current GT3 can already blitz the Green Hell in 7:12.7, despite not being an RS model and packing 500 ponies, which isn't all that much nowadays. Heck, the 992 Carrera S comes with 450 ponies, remember?Speaking of the 2020 Carrera S, I've recently spent some time behind the wheel of such a toy and the performance it can deliver at the limit only makes the anticipation for the GT3 even spicier.As for the second reason, this is more of a visual one. You see, the said 992 Carrera S already comes with an Aerokit including a wing that rivals that of previous GT3s. So it's only normal for the new GT Division animal to stand out.Oh, and here's to hoping the clean-shave GT3 Touring Package will be maintained for the 992 iteration of the Neunelfer.