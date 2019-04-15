autoevolution

Jaden Smith Brings Flying Tesla Model X to Coachella 2019

Jaden Smith, the actor-turned-rapper son of Will Smith, is continuing his (probably more or less one-sided) bromance with Elon Musk, by bringing a flying Tesla to Coachella 2019.
Well, to be fair, it wasn’t a flying Tesla in the strictest sense, but it did float above the stage and it did help bring Jaden in front of the audience. The rapper kick-started his highly expected performance at the celebrity-packed music festival in Indio, California, by being dropped on stage by means of a Tesla Model X that hung on cables above the stage.

You can see some footage from the performance in the videos below. Considering that one of his most recent releases, “Icon,” used a Model X, Falcon Wings Doors up, as a prop, perhaps Jaden’s decision to make the same model into the highlight of his performance isn’t that surprising. Or maybe Teslas will become the next thing in stage props for all established and up and coming rappers, who knows.

The performance also featured an appearance from sister (and fellow performer) Willow Smith and controversial reality star Jordyn Woods. However, it was the Tesla that stood out. Some modifications had to be made to it, allowing Jaden to stand on the dashboard while still keeping to safety guidelines.

Also available at the bottom of the page is the full “Icon” official music video, which also translates as the longest Tesla Model X ad ever. It’s just Jaden and the car (which appears to have been pulled over to air out), some fancy dance moves, lots of chains and grillz, and plenty of attitude.

Jaden has openly admitted to his admiration of Musk in several recent interviews, calling him his “inspiration.” He also wants to be like Musk, but he’s focusing on bottled water, not cars. And rapping, obviously.



