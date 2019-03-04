autoevolution

$500,000 Worth of Goods Stolen From Rapper Young Dolph’s G-Wagen

It’s common sense to not leave valuables in plain sight in your parked car, but common sense was on a day off for rapper Young Dolph when he pulled over in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel for lunch in Fairbun, Georgia.
He became the victim of a smash ‘n’ grab, telling the police that jewelry and designer items estimated at over half a million dollars have been taken from the car, a camouflage-customized Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. However, after reviewing available CCTV footage, police have some questions for the young rapper, as well.

First off, the story from the 33-year-old star from Memphis, Tennessee is as follows: he pulled in the parking lot in broad daylight and went inside to have lunch. While eating, some staff came over to tell him that his car had been broken into and everything inside lifted. And he was carrying a lot of stuff with him that day.

TMZ has the full list of valuables, and it includes: a Richard Mille watch ($230,000), a Patek Philippe watch ($85,000), 2 diamond chains, 2 Cartier sunglasses, Apple products worth almost $4K, a Pirelli backpack, a Louis Vuitton wallet and $2,000 in cash. Police say a Glock handgun was also stolen.

And here’s where the story takes an unexpected turn: police have reviewed the footage of the break-in and it doesn’t sound like they fully believe the rapper. Fairburn Police Department Assistant Police Chief Anthony Bazydlo tells WSB-TV that surveillance footage shows the thieves hitting the rapper’s car three separate times but, oddly enough, only on their third trip did they break the window. The other two times, they seem to have gained access inside through the rear passenger door.

Another “suspicious” detail is that the video shows the rapper locking the car when he got out of it. Then, the tail lights flashed 2 more times, which could indicate that he willingly unlocked it before entering the restaurant.

“That's interesting to us in terms of what was happening with the vehicle,” Bazydlo says. “Was it being locked? Unintentionally unlocked? We don't know.”

A rep for the rapper has refused to answer calls for comment.

