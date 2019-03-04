Man, Dog Survive in Car Stuck in Snow For 5 Days on Taco Sauce Packets

Tesla Halves the Price for Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Features

A few hours after it announced the availability of the $35,000 Model 3, Tesla announced a reparatory measure for people who purchased their cars before the price drop. 9 photos



Normally, the price for the Autopilot is $4,000 after delivery and Full Self-Driving costs $7,000. For the people targeted with the price reduction, prices are $2,000 for the Autopilot and $3,000 for the Full Self-Driving.



“In other words, for a customer who previously hadn’t purchased Autopilot plus Full Self-Driving, they will soon be able to do so for $6,000 less than before,” said Tesla in a statement released on Friday.



For those who have already purchased Full Self-Driving before the discount, Tesla offers an invitation to Tesla’s Early Access Program (EAP), to become guinea pigs for the carmaker’s software.



Releasing the $35,000 Model 3 is the fulfillment of years of promises. The car sold for this price has a range of 220 miles (354 km), naught to 60 mph acceleration time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph (210 km/h).



To be able to financially support the price drop, Tesla said it is closing all but a handful of its stores. Those who survive the cut will be converted to “galleries, showcases and Tesla information centers.” It also promised "same-day, if not same-hour service," with Tesla engineers making their way to the customer rather than the other way around.



