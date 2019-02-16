Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Races Supercharged Corvette, The Gap Is Large

The Tesla Model 3 Performance might be far from the drag strip abilities of the Model S P100D and yet the first remains a drag strip sensation, especially since its looks don't give away its respectable quarter-mile number. And the driver of the Palo Alto toy we have here was confident enough to throw his EV at a C7 Chevrolet Corvette.

4 photos



It's no surprise that the EV came to the battle in stock condition, which means the one behind the wheel got to play with 450 ponies. Oh, and let's keep in mind that the Model 3 Performance features all-paw hardware, so perhaps the aficionado behind the wheel relied on getting out of the hole in his quest against the Chevy.



Fortunately, the two drivers took the battle to the drag strip, which helped keep things on the safe side. Of course, this also brought a bit of an advantage for the Corvette, since the prepped surface meant the slab of GM could put its power down.



The piece of footage documenting the run, which can be found below, also includes the 1,320 feet numbers delivered by the Tesla Model 3 Performance and the blown Stingray, which means you'll get a complete view on the matter.



As for the aural side of the brawl, the blower only changes the voice of the V8 beast, without diminishing its decibel power, so the Chevrolet can compensate for the Tesla's electric silence.



Now, if this Model 3 Performance seems familiar, it's probably because we've showcased the electron juice sipper in action before. For instance, here's the Tesla



