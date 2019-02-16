autoevolution

Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Races Supercharged Corvette, The Gap Is Large

16 Feb 2019, 17:15 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Tesla Model 3 Performance might be far from the drag strip abilities of the Model S P100D and yet the first remains a drag strip sensation, especially since its looks don't give away its respectable quarter-mile number. And the driver of the Palo Alto toy we have here was confident enough to throw his EV at a C7 Chevrolet Corvette.
4 photos
Tesla Model 3 drag races supercharged CorvetteTesla Model 3 drag races supercharged CorvetteTesla Model 3 drag races supercharged Corvette
Note that the 'Vette we have here has left its factory state far behind, with the thing having been taken down the aftermarket path. And while we're not sure of the goodies fitted to the car, we know its 6.2-liter V8 now works with a supercharger.

It's no surprise that the EV came to the battle in stock condition, which means the one behind the wheel got to play with 450 ponies. Oh, and let's keep in mind that the Model 3 Performance features all-paw hardware, so perhaps the aficionado behind the wheel relied on getting out of the hole in his quest against the Chevy.

Fortunately, the two drivers took the battle to the drag strip, which helped keep things on the safe side. Of course, this also brought a bit of an advantage for the Corvette, since the prepped surface meant the slab of GM could put its power down.

The piece of footage documenting the run, which can be found below, also includes the 1,320 feet numbers delivered by the Tesla Model 3 Performance and the blown Stingray, which means you'll get a complete view on the matter.

As for the aural side of the brawl, the blower only changes the voice of the V8 beast, without diminishing its decibel power, so the Chevrolet can compensate for the Tesla's electric silence.

Now, if this Model 3 Performance seems familiar, it's probably because we've showcased the electron juice sipper in action before. For instance, here's the Tesla duking it out with a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Tesla Model 3 Chevrolet Corvette drag racing EV
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 