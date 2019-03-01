The $35,000 Tesla Model 3 Is Finally Here, to Sell Only Online

On Thursday, the world leading electric carmaker finally announced the availability of the $35,000 Tesla Model 3. This variant comes with a range of 220 miles (354 km), a naught to 60 mph acceleration time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph (210 km/h).For those finding these figures below what they were expecting, the company will offer the Model 3 Standard Range Plus. This will increase the price of the car to $37,000 but will offer 240 miles of range (386 km), a top speed of 140 mph (225 km/h) and a 0.3 seconds faster acceleration time.Soon to be threatened by a large number of electric vehicles launched by mainstream manufacturers, Tesla will continue its return and refund policy. As of now, buyers of Model 3 have the option to return the car within 7 days or 1,000 miles (1,610 km) and get their money back.“Quite literally, you could buy a Tesla, drive several hundred miles for a weekend road trip with friends and then return it for free. With the highest consumer satisfaction score of any car on the road, we are confident you will want to keep your Tesla,” said Tesla in a statement.To be able to launch the $35,000 Model 3, Tesla decided to drop all of its stores and moves the entirety of its sales online. Only a handful of stores will survive, but they will only be used as “galleries, showcases and Tesla information centers.”In addition to the launch of the entry-level Model 3, Tesla also announced firmware upgrades for the other cars in the range. These updates will increase the range of the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model 3 to 325 miles (523 km), the speed of the Model 3 Performance to 162 mph (260 km/h) and add up to 5 percent more power across the range.