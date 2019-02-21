SpaceX Crew Dragon on Track for March 2 Launch, NASA Readies Extensive Coverage

Tesla Model 3 Production Exceeds 200,000 Units

In July 2017, Tesla delivered 30 examples of the breed, the first Model 3 sedans entitled to wear a license plate. Fast-forward to February 2019, and production exceeds 203,744 units of the world’s favorite EV. 4 photos



Approximately 5,589 units roll off the Fremont assembly line each week, while VINs registered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration total just under 225,000. So far this quarter, Tesla already produced 45,005 units of the Model 3. The total for Q4 2018 is 61,394, a record-breaking output expected to be surpassed in a month's time.



Not everything is rosy at Tesla, though. Even though every Model 3 variant in the U.S. is $1,100 cheaper, the federal tax credit now accounts for $3,750 of the price. In other words, the most affordable Model 3 costs $34,850 including the government's incentive. But remember what Elon Musk said a few years ago? Before the tax credit, the



At the present moment, the



The first European shipment of the Model 3 arrived in



Order books further opened in Selling better than the Nissan Leaf is one thing, but at this rate, the Model 3 will catch up to the compact hatchback in no time at all. Bloomberg highlights “the only problem is that Elon Musk and company can’t produce enough of them.”Approximately 5,589 units roll off the Fremont assembly line each week, while VINs registered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration total just under 225,000. So far this quarter, Tesla already produced 45,005 units of the Model 3. The total for Q4 2018 is 61,394, a record-breaking output expected to be surpassed in a month's time.Not everything is rosy at Tesla, though. Even though every Model 3 variant in the U.S. is $1,100 cheaper, the federal tax credit now accounts for $3,750 of the price. In other words, the most affordable Model 3 costs $34,850 including the government's incentive. But remember what Elon Musk said a few years ago? Before the tax credit, the electric sedan should’ve cost $35,000 with rear-wheel drive and the 220-mile battery.At the present moment, the Mid Range battery option with RWD is the cheapest option , promising 264 miles as per the Environmental Protection Agency. Before savings ($4,300 for gas savings and $3,750 for the federal incentive), you’re looking at $42,900.The first European shipment of the Model 3 arrived in Zeebrugge port in Belgium at the beginning of February 2019, but Tesla is far from satisfying demand in this part of the world. Over the next few months, the Palo Alto-based automaker expects to ramp up Zeebrugge shipments to 3,000 Model 3 units per week.Order books further opened in China , and some of the differences from the European and American models is the addition of the GB (Guobiao) charging port. Over in Europe, customers get CCS (Combined Charging System) because the Supercharger network is fairly limited over there.