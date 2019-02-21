2020 Nissan Juke Spied In Europe Wrapped In A Lot Of Camouflage

In production since 2010, the Juke is so old that Nissan decided to replace the subcompact crossover in the United States with the Kicks. Currently made in the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Japan, the Juke prepares to make room for the second gen.

Reports suggest the 2020 Juke will be unveiled this summer, but not much is known about the venue where Nissan will reveal the newcomer in the flesh. Nevertheless, it goes without saying the first examples of the breed will be delivered by the end of the year in Europe and Japan. Spied in pre-production flavor in Southern Europe, the prototype captured by the carparazzi shows modern design motifs and lots of influences from the current generation. Qashqai taillights and frame-mounted rear door handles are also apparent, along with different C-pillars.Even though it’s heavily camouflaged, the 2020 Juke features full-LED lighting and a longer wheelbase than its predecessor. As ever, there are five lug nuts per wheel and small-diameter brake rotors at the rear.Design changes further include door mirrors mounted on the door instead of the A-pillar and more prominent bumpers. It’s hard to tell what’s going on inside, with this prototype featuring an aftermarket satellite navigation mounted onto the windshield.Switching over to the CMF-B vehicle architecture means the Juke will share lots of components with the 2019 Renault Clio , including engine and transmission options. Three- and four-cylinder powerplants, various levels of electrification, and a 1.3-liter turbo co-developed with Mercedes-Benz are coming to the subcompact crossover.The Xtronic continuously variable transmission, semi-autonomous driving technologies, and lots of customization options are in the pipeline too. What’s not known about the 2020 Juke is U.S. availability. Reviewers aren’t too impressed by the Kicks , and by the same token, neither were with the Juke. But on the other hand, the Juke looks unlike anything else while the Kicks is too conservative by the segment’s standards.Reports suggest the 2020 Juke will be unveiled this summer, but not much is known about the venue where Nissan will reveal the newcomer in the flesh. Nevertheless, it goes without saying the first examples of the breed will be delivered by the end of the year in Europe and Japan.