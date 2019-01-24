autoevolution
2020 Polestar 2 Teased Once Again, Features Android Infotainment System

After teasing the rear end of the 2, Polestar is at it again! This time around, we’ve been provided with a bird’s eye perspective of the coupe-styled sedan and plenty of screenshots of the Android-based touchscreen infotainment system.
A website called Explore Polestar 2 allows anyone to “get a feel for the interface” of the infotainment system. The Swedish automaker recommends using “a new table or smartphone with a larger screen” for the complete experience.

Turning our attention back to the design of the car, the electric sedan that challenges the Tesla Model 3 features a full-width light bar on the trunk lid, shark-fin antenna, panoramic glass roof, and Volvo-esque headlights. Even the sculpted hood appears to be influenced by the S60 and S90.

It’s important to highlight the Polestar 2 is based on the Common Module Architecture of the XC40, not the Scalable Product Architecture that Volvo uses in the 60 and 90 Series. The Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, is the highest performing model underpinned on the SPA.

The teaser photo doesn’t show us the seating configuration for the rear passengers. In all likelihood, the Polestar 2 will be able to accommodate five people in the cabin and two sets of golf clubs in the trunk.

Even though we don’t know any details in regard to the powertrain’s layout, Polestar did mention 400 horsepower and a battery capable of 300 miles (483 kilometers) or thereabouts. These figures are exactly what you’d expect from the biggest rival to the Model 3, but then again, the Model 3 Performance with the Long Range option has the upper hand.

Lest we forget, the 2 is Polestar’s first-ever electric vehicle. Using this argument, do you remember the specifications of the first Model S when Tesla started production in 2012? EVs have come a long way since then, and they’re getting better with each and every year.

The Google Android HMI that will replace Sensus Connect in Volvo models is always connected to the Internet. Over-the-air updates, pinch and zoom, four-tile grid layout, and collapsible menus are featured.
