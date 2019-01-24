2020 Polestar 2 Teased Once Again, Features Android Infotainment System

After teasing the rear end of the 2, Polestar is at it again! This time around, we’ve been provided with a bird’s eye perspective of the coupe-styled sedan and plenty of screenshots of the Android-based touchscreen infotainment system.

32 photos



The teaser photo doesn’t show us the seating configuration for the rear passengers. In all likelihood, the Polestar 2 will be able to accommodate five people in the cabin and two sets of golf clubs in the trunk.



Even though we don’t know any details in regard to the powertrain’s layout, Polestar did mention 400 horsepower and a battery capable of 300 miles (483 kilometers) or thereabouts. These figures are exactly what you’d expect from the biggest rival to the Model 3, but then again, the Model 3 Performance with the Long Range option has the upper hand.



