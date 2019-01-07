Musk Confirms U.S.-Built Model Y at Tesla China Factory Groundbreaking Ceremony

New Horizons Spaceship Encounters Ultima Thule, the World Awaits Historic Photo

At the time of this writing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in Shanghai, China, alongside several high-profile politicians and business men, taking part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the Shanghai Gigafactory 3, the company’s first major overseas operation for car manufacturing. 5 photos



The great importance of the factory is highlighted especially be the hurry in which it will be put together. Elon Musk says the company aims to “finish initial construction this summer” and start assembly of the



The CEO says that the Chinese location will only serve the local market, somewhat contradicting initial rumors that the plant could also be used for other global markets after the launch of the



The Model Y, the company’s last model in the current lineup, is expected to be revealed this spring. Meant as the smaller brother on the



The rumors that started surfacing when news of Tesla looking for a production site in China pointed to the Model Y not being produced at the existing Fremont plant in the U.S., except for initial production models, until production could be shifted entirely to China.



Those rumors were contradicted on Monday by Musk, ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai. As per his Twitter claims, “Shanghai Giga will produce affordable versions of 3/Y for greater China,” leaving the current facility in the United States in charge with making “higher cost versions of Model 3/Y.”



In several tweets that preceded the ceremony, Elon Musk confirmed the fact that the Chinese location will be pivotal for the global evolution of the electric car brand.