Tesla Model Y Gets the Green Light, Reveal Expected In Spring 2019

The Model Y for the United States will be manufactured at the Fremont plant in California. For Asia, on the other hand, the But Tesla’s third profitable quarter pales in comparison to the Model Y, which is confirmed for production. A working prototype should be revealed in March 2019, and the electric crossover is anticipated to enter production in early 2020. The vehicle architecture from the Model 3 is also expected because of the synergies it would bring to the automaker from operational and financial standpoints.According to Inside EVs , the Model Y would slot somewhere between the Model 3 and Model S, “perhaps in the $45,000 range” for the entry-level option. It remains to be seen if there’s a case to be made for rear-wheel drive, but we have this sneaking suspicion that Tesla is considering this no-frills configuration to keep the starting price within the reach of enthusiasts.There’s also talk about conventional rear doors instead of falcon wings, thus bringing the complexity of the vehicle down. Elon Musk tweeted more than a year ago that the Model Y would require 328 feet of wiring , and that’s incredible by all accounts if Tesla’s engineers manage to pull it off.Despite the raised driving position, the Y in S3XY would do fine with the single- and dual-motor options of the Model 3. In the case of the electric sedan, acceleration from zero to 60 miles per hour takes anything between 5.6 and 3.3 seconds. Driving range, on the other hand, is EPA-rated 310 miles for the large battery option.The Model Y for the United States will be manufactured at the Fremont plant in California. For Asia, on the other hand, the China Gigafactory should be operational by early 2020, equipped with tooling to produce both the Model Y and Model 3.