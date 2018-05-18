Tesla Jobs Up for Grabs in Shanghai, China

Days after electric carmaker Tesla received a business license for a Shanghai branch, news surfaced of the company hiring for job openings ranging from construction project manager to GR intern.
According to Teslarati, the hiring campaign kicked off in China on May 16, with the jobs being posted on Tesla’s official WeChat account. There are around 40 different jobs available at the time we are writing this.
The fact that Tesla is hiring so many people at once is testimony to the fact that the Shanghai branch will not only be a sales branch, but will own and operate a facility of some type. The business license obtained by Tesla covers basic wholesale, import-export, and electric car display, but also technology development and transfer.
It’s not yet clear what Tesla will build in Shanghai. According to reports by local media, the company’s real estate, as listed in the business license, is not big enough to accommodate a manufacturing plant.
Elon Musk already announced plans to erect a Gigafactory in China, one that will be manufacturing mainly batteries, but increasingly insistent rumors also say the future Model Y will be produced in Asia as well.
Several times this year, Elon Musk said the Model Y is getting closer to the production date, the new target now being 2020. He also said that the location of the Tesla Gigafactory in China is to be announced soon.
For Tesla, manufacturing cars locally would open up a huge market. The Chinese government has already detailed plans to allow foreign new-energy vehicles manufacturers to set up facilities of their own in the country.
The Model Y is to be the smaller brother of the X, built on the platform used for the 3. For the foreseeable future, the Model Y will be the fourth and last of the car lineup planned by Elon Musk. Together with the S, 3, and X, the Tesla line-up is supposed to spell S3XY.
