Tesla Model 3 Drag Races BMW M5 in Close Battle From Hell

We're currently keeping an eye on the drag strip performance of the Tesla Model 3, with the smaller brother of the Model S packing a serious punch at the drag strip. And a recent adventure of the sort saw the electric car duking it out with a BMW M5.
Keep in mind that we're talking about a Tesla Model 3 Performance here, while the Bavarian toy that fought against it is a member of the previous M5 generation (F10).

Now, judging by the quarter-mile number delivered by the piece of Germany, this BMW M5 came to the drag race in factory form. In other words, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that occupies the engine compartment of the super-sedan delivered 560 ponies.

As for the Tesla Model 3, the Performance allows the one behind the wheel to play with 450 hp. However, we have to keep in mind that while the Palo Alto sedan comes in all-paw form, the retired M5 is a rear-wheel drive toy.

The two velocity tools went for the classic quarter-mile run. And we have to mention their race was the kind that kept the audience on its toes from start to finish.

Of course, this doesn't apply to the decibel side of the brawl - the Tesla's electric silence isn't helped all that much by the average voice of the M5.

Now, if this EV seems familiar, it's probably because we've showcased the machine at drag racing war before. Nevertheless, in hour previous tale on the matter, the Model 3 faced an even more serious internal combustion engine adversary.

We're referring to an Audi RS7, one that had been taken down the aftermarket route. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 heart of the Ingolstadt toy had reportedly been gifted with full bolt-ons, so this was able to put on quite a show once it got acquainted with the drag strip.

