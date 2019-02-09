Wall-E and Eve CubeSats Lost in Space as They Move Away from Mars

Audi RS4 vs. Tesla Model X P100D Drag Race Results in Almost Total Humiliation

We want to go back to the era before Tesla's P100D setup. Electric cars are making everything look slow, including performance models with decades of heritage like the Audi RS4 Avant. 3 photos



This cool-looking family sports car is currently powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbo TFSI engine which produces 450 HP and, significantly, about 50% more torque than the 4.2-liter V8 that it replaced. Of course, the engine sound is not the coolest in the world, but what's stopping the RS4 from being coveted is the onslaught of electric cars.



Even though it looks like a fat whale, the Tesla Model X is one fast machine, especially when you're rich enough to afford the P100D model with supercar-beating launch performance. And while it's not a rival to the Audi in any way, Mat Watson argues that both try to offer a blend of performance and practicality.



So which is the fastest? Obviously the Tesla. While you'd expect the gearless Model X to eventually run out of speed and let the Audi catch up, it never stops pulling away over the quarter-mile race. It's even worse in the rolling race, where the RS4 needs to kick down a few gears, but an EV doesn't.



Eventually, the RS4 manages to score a small victory, but not before its reputation is tarnished. With it being about 0.7t lighter and having performance brakes, it stops much better than the Tesla. That also hints that you're going to have more fun in one on a track or carving some mountain roads while paying less than half the price of a P100D.



