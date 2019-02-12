Now You Can Fart and Say Your Tesla Did It

Tesla software updates are like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get. Like the seven types of different fart sounds hidden back in December last year in the cars' Easter Egg menu and pompously-called Emissions Testing Mode.

3 photos



Easily controllable via the car’s tablet, this fart mode lets one select one of seven types of sound emissions: Not a Fart (as in



Each of these farts, when selected carefully and timely, can wreak havoc in the passenger’s minds. That’s because they are set off in one of two ways: either by pressing the left steering scroll wheel or by engaging the turn signal.



They can also be the perfect way out from an awkward situation, as you can always say it wasn’t me when the time comes.



In the short time that has passed since the implementation of the Emissions Testing Mode, the internet got flooded with videos of Teslas farting – you can see such a video below this text.



Also, even request for updates were made, with some arguing the need for such a feature on the mobile app, so that the car can be made to fart remotely, to the delight – or disgust – of other people driving the car.



At one point, Elon Musk said ok to this request, but we’re not sure he made good on his promise.



To counter this fart mode, and given the fact that soon we’ll be celebrating Valentine’s Day, the same update also included a Romance Mode. When engaged, this turns the tablet into a fireplace that burns away virtually as romantic music is released through the speakers.



Yet after all that farting, we’re not sure this will do the trick anymore with your partner.



