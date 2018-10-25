autoevolution

Ice T Arrested in His McLaren 720s For Toll Evasion

25 Oct 2018, 9:24 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Artists
Former rapper turned small screen fixture with the series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” Ice T was pulled over in his brand new McLaren 720s and then arrested for something the cops call “toll evasion,” it has emerged.
4 photos
McLaren 720S drag racingMcLaren 720S drag racingMcLaren 720S drag racing
The 60-year-old star was on his way to work, to the New York City set of “SVU,” when said evasion occurred, TMZ reports. He was passing the George Washington Bridge on the New Jersey side and he blew through a toll on the E-ZPass lane without paying.

Port Authority police followed him in his flashy new car and eventually pulled him over and arrested him. He was also ticketed for driving an unregistered vehicle because, as it turns out, he couldn’t wait to take his McLaren out on the road.

For what it’s worth, Ice T didn’t blew through the bridge toll without paying because he’s cheap, as some of his followers on social media suggested. It was all an honest mistake.

“The E-ZPass lane [is] for drivers who prepay tolls with a transmitter, but Ice's didn't work,” TMZ notes. “Ice-T apparently didn't realize that and continued driving. Ice-T tells us he simply forgot to bring his E-Z Pass with him. He has 7 of them in his other cars, but didn't have it in the brand new McLaren.”

As you can see from the tweets below, the star has also been doing his best to downplay the news of his “arrest.” First off, the cops went a little “extra,” he writes, especially since what he didn’t wasn’t some sort of serious crime. This could be a case of “driving while black,” but if Ice believes it, he’s not saying it out loud.

Secondly, the media and the haters need to stop and look at the facts before running with the story of his wild “arrest.” He was merely detained and ticketed, Ice would like us to know. He’s also eager to stress that he doesn’t think himself above the law just because he happens to be a celebrity (who happens to drive an awesome new car) or because he plays a cop on TV.



ice t McLaren McLaren 720S rapper arrest nyc
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 600LTMCLAREN 600LT ExoticMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  
 
 