Porsche Cayenne Cabriolet Rendered In Production Trim, Shows Polarizing Look

With Porsche having introduced the Coupe derivative of the Cayenne last month, the Internet has gone wild. And do you know what the world wide web does when something like that happens? It starts throwing renderings at us. Well, this is how we ended up with the Porsche Cayenne Cabriolet.
Now, whenever a crossover gets an open top, gear heads instantly point to a pair of popular models of the sort, namely the Nissan Murano Cross Cabriolet and the Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet. And when I say "popular", I'm referring to the fact that they are arguably the most representative for the niche, not that they actualy receive love, since they don't.
However, I have to remind you that Zuffenhausen did test the hairstyling crossover waters when it came up with the original Cayenne in the early 2000s. I'm talking about the Porsche Cayenne Cabriolet concept, which came to life in 2002.
As you'll be able to notice at the 1:45 point of the video below, which showcases mix of spicy concept cars that have been delivered by the company over many decades of experimentation, the original concept threw in plenty of styling tricks in an effort to appeal to the eye. And the targa bar, along with the well-hidden rear doors are perfect example of this.
Of course, purists will cry and shot, pointing out that such a model is odd. But what is the basis of this hate? It is purely based on the look? Well, beauty is in the eye of the aficionado and I have to admit that while I'd choose the standard Cayenne over the Coupe any day (who are we trying to fool with the sloping roof line?), I would love to see a Convertible version of the Cayenne, especially with that Targa roof bar.
While the open-top model would obviously add to the fun and cater to the entertainment needs of the whole family, it's not like the added weight and torsional rigidity loss would compromise the circuit attire of the SUV. So why not?
