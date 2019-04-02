Porsche Cayenne Two-Door Coupe Rendered as Range Rover SV Coupe Rival

autoevolution

With Porsche having introduced the Cayenne Coupe, many enthusiasts are hyped about the sportier SUV. After all, the newcomer is 20 mm lower and 18 mm wider at the rear, so it aims to please the eye. Well, as it turns out, this enthusiasts takes wild form for some, as the rendering sitting before us demonstrates.
This pixel play portrays a two-door Cayenne Coupe. Lack of rear doors and roof line change aside, we notice the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) stopping hardware thanks to the yellow calipers as well as the color of the high-rider, which could be Viper Green.

The image comes from Champion Porsche, an US dealer that delivered this as part of the April Fools that took over the web yesterday.

Nevertheless, given the fetish side of the Zuffenhausen community, such an idea might not be all that wild, at least to certain Porsche lovers. Sure, this body type is mighty impractical, but we might just see an eccentric coachbuilder bringing it to life one day.Doesn't this two-door Cayenen remind us of something?
We could be talking about the Ranger Rover SV Coupe. Arguably the best-looking SUV on the market, this never made it to production, with Jaguar Land Rover announcing that the costs associated with brining the machine too life would force the company to sell the vehicle at a loss.

Well, British coachbuilder Niels van Roji Design announced it would build 100 "Adventum Coupes", with each of them kicking off at £275,000 ($359,000) and climbing to £375,000 ($490,000) when fully loaded. Now, you might be familiar with the company, since it brought us the Tesla Model S Shooting Brake. Alas, the said price of the all-gifted vehicle is about twice as high as what Land Rover initially anounced.

Besides, the aftermarket world has already brought us a two-door Cayenne, as we reported years ago. And we also disliked that one.

 

