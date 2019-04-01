Porsche Taycan Logo Revealed, Crest Horse Replaced by QR Code

autoevolution

When it hits the market later this year, the electric Porsche Taycan is supposed to be a game-changer for the luxury brand. An epitome of technology and digitalization, the Taycan will be a car of the modern age inside and out.
After a full week of showing images and releasing details about the Taycan, Porsche begun April with an unbelievable announcement about a fresh take on its decades-old logo: the horse of the official Stuttgart coat of arms, featured on the emblem since its introduction in 1952, will be replaced by a… QR code.

Apparently, the decision to fit an emblem on the Taycan that lacks the iconic horse did not come easy, but still it had to be made in compliance with the “many transformations since its creation” and with the “needs and desires of the next generation of Porsche drivers.”

Obviously, fitting a QR code on a car’s logo is a first in the world, and something probably no other carmaker will replicate past today. It also puts Porsche owners in the unique and unlikely position of having people come over to their car and scan it to see where the QR code leads.

“The new world-first crest with a QR code embedded represents a turning point for Porsche, showing the world that it leads the way in digitalization and is still one of the most innovative car companies in the world,” Porsche said in a statement about its decision.

For what it’s worth, the QR code featured in the photo above works, if you own a phone that can scan it. Where it leads, we’ll let you find out: it may be the first real-life photo of the production version Taycan, or the entry point to a competition where you can win one, or simply a blank page with some black letters on it, forming two words.
