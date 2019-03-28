autoevolution

Porsche Putting the Finishing Touches on the Taycan Before Production Start

Heavy testing for the Porsche Taycan is still underway, a few months before the car's launch, as the German carmaker readies the car for production start and the beginning of a new era of electric motoring.
Currently, Taycan prototypes are being put to the test in 30 countries across the world, in temperatures ranging from minus 35 to plus 50 degree Celsius (minus 31 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit).

Near the Arctic Circle, for instance, the driving dynamics of the car on snow and ice are being evaluated. In South Africa, performance tests are being conducted. Further North, in Dubai, the model’s endurance and batteries are being put through their paces.

By the time testing ends, says Porsche, Taycan test prototypes would have clocked nearly six million km (3.7 million miles), having been through over 100,000 hours of charging. Around 1,000 people are still working on the project in its final months.

“Before the Taycan is launched on the market at the end of the year, we will have covered approximately six million kilometers across the globe,” said in a statement Stefan Weckbach, Porsche vice president of the model line.

“We are already very happy with the current status of the vehicles. The Taycan is going to be a true Porsche.”

Although most of the technical details that will make up the Taycan have been revealed, there’s still a lot left to learn about Porsche’s first electric car.

What we do know is that the car uses two permanently synchronous motors similar to the ones deployed on the 919 Hybrid race car, one on each axle. The motors are capable of developing 600 horsepower.

The battery pack fitted into it will allow the Taycan to keep going for 500 km (311 miles) on a single charge. Bringing the battery to a percentage suitable for a 400 km range (248 miles) will take about fifteen minutes using a fast charging solution.
