5 Porsche Readies for Electric Macan in Leipzig, Work on Factory Expansion Begins

3 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drifting on Nurburgring Looks Savage

1 992 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet Spotted in Traffic, Prototype Shows Everything

More on this:

Porsche Taycan Teased Once Again, World Premiere Draws Closer

Following yet another generation of the 911, Porsche announced the electrification of the Macan on the Premium Platform Electric . But first, the Taycan will premiere this year on the J1 vehicle architecture with 600 horsepower or thereabouts from a dual-motor setup. 7 photos



“What characterizes a pure­bred Porsche is the fact that it always actively involves its driver,” said August Achleitner, head of the Neunelfer line for 18 years and counting. “And this philosophy is contained in the Taycan, just as much as in the 911.” On the downside, the induction and exhaust sounds of a six-cylinder boxer will be dearly missed.



Even though two worlds collide, the Taycan embodies everything we like and love about Porsche. Set to be unveiled in September 2019 for the 2020 model year, more than 20,000 people have already expressed interest in the Taycan by placing a reservation of €2,500 for the all-electric sedan.



One of the photographs reveals the trunk lid and electrically operated spoiler, and being an EV, the Taycan should come with a flat underbody to maximize aerodynamic efficiency. Dual-motor models such as the range-topping Turbo (yes, that’s how it’s called!) are expected to feature torque vectoring on every wheel.



Audi offers virtual mirrors on the e-tron and so does Lexus on the all-new ES, but Porsche? They’re sticking with conventional mirrors, mounted onto the doors and designed to optimize airflow.







“The overwhelming interest in the Taycan shows us that our customers and fans are just as excited about the first Porsche electric athlete as we are – and we’ve therefore increased our production capacities,” declared Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board for sales and marketing. Two design sketches later, Porsche decided to publish a handful of photographs of a camouflage-clad prototype. The car in question appears to be as near to production as it gets, starting with the body panels and topping with details such as the full-LED headlamps and taillamps.“What characterizes a pure­bred Porsche is the fact that it always actively involves its driver,” said August Achleitner, head of the Neunelfer line for 18 years and counting. “And this philosophy is contained in the Taycan, just as much as in the 911.” On the downside, the induction and exhaust sounds of a six-cylinder boxer will be dearly missed.Even though two worlds collide, the Taycan embodies everything we like and love about Porsche. Set to be unveiled in September 2019 for the 2020 model year, more than 20,000 people have already expressed interest in the Taycan by placing a reservation of €2,500 for the all-electric sedan.One of the photographs reveals the trunk lid and electrically operated spoiler, and being an EV, the Taycan should come with a flat underbody to maximize aerodynamic efficiency. Dual-motor models such as the range-topping Turbo (yes, that’s how it’s called!) are expected to feature torque vectoring on every wheel.Audi offers virtual mirrors on the e-tron and so does Lexus on the all-new ES, but Porsche? They’re sticking with conventional mirrors, mounted onto the doors and designed to optimize airflow. Porsche chose to apply a decal that reads #SoulElectrified to the upper part of the windshield, and over on the hood, you’ll notice the same message without the hashtag. Someone is trying to get us into thinking the Taycan has a soul despite the lack of internal combustion, and they’re right to a certain extent. The cacophonous rumble of a V8 or ear-piercing howl of an H6 are desirable, but then again, EVs are the future whether we like it or not.“The overwhelming interest in the Taycan shows us that our customers and fans are just as excited about the first Porsche electric athlete as we are – and we’ve therefore increased our production capacities,” declared Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board for sales and marketing.