Porsche Taycan Design Sketches Look Outstanding

Not long now, Porsche will take the veil off the Taycan. To keep customers interested in the all-electric sedan, the Germans “have also brought the latest design sketches from the design studio in Weissach,” uploaded on the automaker’s website at 1,344 by 756 pixels.

As far as the Taycan is concerned, the engineers tested the newcomer around the clock to make sure everything is running as intended. “When it rolls off the production line” in Zuffenhausen “and onto the roads, it will offer a true dynamic Porsche driving experience.” Minus the induction and exhaust sound of the six-cylinder boxer we’re associating with the Black Horse of Stuttgart, but that’s a story for another time.



The automaker informs that “finishing work on the assembly line in Zuffenhausen is entering the final straight” while the expansion of the



Ditching the suicide doors of the Mission E is one thing, but props to Porsche for making the



Based on the J1 platform, the Taycan will be available in three specifications. The entry-level trim will start in the ballpark of $90,000 while the Taycan 4S will retail closer to $100,000. For the Taycan Turbo, expect to pony up



