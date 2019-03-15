autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Porsche Taycan Design Sketches Look Outstanding

15 Mar 2019, 9:38 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Not long now, Porsche will take the veil off the Taycan. To keep customers interested in the all-electric sedan, the Germans “have also brought the latest design sketches from the design studio in Weissach,” uploaded on the automaker’s website at 1,344 by 756 pixels.
51 photos
Porsche Taycan design sketchPorsche Taycan design sketchPorsche TaycanPorsche TaycanPorsche TaycanPorsche TaycanPorsche TaycanPorsche Taycan Interior SpiedPorsche Taycan Interior SpiedPorsche Taycan Interior SpiedPorsche Taycan Interior Spied2019 Porsche Taycan2019 Porsche Taycan2019 Porsche TaycanPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E Concept
Porsche calls them “wallpapers” but we’re not exactly sure of the claim considering the resolution of personal computers running Windows 10 or Mojave on Mac OS. Even mobile phones have a larger resolution, which goes to show that someone at Porsche’s public relations department didn’t do their homework.

As far as the Taycan is concerned, the engineers tested the newcomer around the clock to make sure everything is running as intended. “When it rolls off the production line” in Zuffenhausen “and onto the roads, it will offer a true dynamic Porsche driving experience.” Minus the induction and exhaust sound of the six-cylinder boxer we’re associating with the Black Horse of Stuttgart, but that’s a story for another time.

The automaker informs that “finishing work on the assembly line in Zuffenhausen is entering the final straight” while the expansion of the charging infrastructure is advancing worldwide. The pre-order books are already open, and over in North America, prospective customers can make reservations in the United States for $2,500.

Ditching the suicide doors of the Mission E is one thing, but props to Porsche for making the Taycan look like an automobile instead of a futuristic melange of wishful thinking. An aerodynamic diffuser and full-width LED taillamps dominate the rear end, and yes, it’s been close to four years since the concept was revealed at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Based on the J1 platform, the Taycan will be available in three specifications. The entry-level trim will start in the ballpark of $90,000 while the Taycan 4S will retail closer to $100,000. For the Taycan Turbo, expect to pony up more than $130,000 in the United States. You’ve heard that right; the range-topping tier will be called Turbo because Porsche is too German to come up with a different nomenclature for electric vehicles.

So what does $130,000 get you? Something like 600 horsepower for starters, coming courtesy of a dual-motor setup. 3.5 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) doesn’t sound bad either, and Porsche plans to set a sub-8:00 lap around the Nurburgring with the Taycan Turbo.
2020 Porsche Taycan design porsche taycan EV Porsche sedan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 