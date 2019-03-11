Porsche to Increase Taycan Production Capacity, Readies for Waiting Times

5 Porsche Says 20,000 People Want the Electric Taycan

The 2019 Geneva Motor Show was the place where German carmaker Porsche revealed the scope of the electric Taycan success. During the event, Porsche said 20,000 people expressed interest in buying the car, making it an instant hit even before market launch. 12 photos



Coincidently, the carmaker’s initial production estimates for the Taycan were 20,000 per year. Last week's revelation meana the stock for the first 365 years has been spoken for even before production began.



To support the high demand for the model, Porsche’s CEO Oliver Blume said in an interview with



“In light of the extraordinarily high level of demand, we will increase our production capacities,” the executive said in an interview.



Blume stated his company is also thinking of solutions for customers in case there will be significant waiting times for the Taycan.



“If there are waiting times, we might take the opportunity to gently introduce customers to the Taycan; so for example, we could make a Panamera plug-in hybrid temporarily available to customers before they receive a Taycan", he added.



The exact price for the Taycan has not yet been announced, as the car will be unveiled in full this fall. The electric car will provide a range of 500 km (311 miles), as tested in the NEDC cycle.



Based on what was shown on the Mission E concept, will use two permanently synchronous motors, one for each of the axles, that develop a combined power of 600 horsepower.



