Volkswagen to Launch 70 Electric Cars by 2028

12 Mar 2019
This week, the largest auto groups on the planet is laying the groundwork of its business for the next ten years. Kicking off on Tuesday, the Volkswagen Group Annual Conference will reveal the plans of the carmaker for the next decade, and shape the direction the industry is to take.
Last year, Volkswagen revealed the scope of its commitment to electric powertrains, announcing the most expansive plan in the industry; one that would see it get in front of the pack in terms of sales in this emergent sector, with 50 new electric car models planned.

On Tuesday, the group’s CEO Herbert Diess revised the numbers and announced Volkswagen plans to launch a total of 70 new electric models over the next ten years, increasing the sales target for this segment from 15 million to a staggering 22 million, or an average of 2.2 million per year.

“Volkswagen is seeking to provide individual mobility for millions of people for years to come – individual mobility that is safer, cleaner and fully connected,” said the official.

“In order to shoulder the investments needed for the electric offensive we must make further improvements in efficiency and performance in all areas.”

Volkswagen’s push to launch so many electric cars is fueled partially by its adherence to the Paris Agreement. Under the provisions of the deal, the company intends to cut its CO2 footprint 30 percent across the lifecycle compared to the 2015 levels.

In all, by 2030, 40 percent of the group’s vehicle portfolio is to consist of electrified vehicles.

Of offensive of electric VW cars is to start this year with the launch of the Audi e-tron and the Porsche Taycan. Later this year, the ID family of cars will come into existence, with the Crozz, Buzz, and Vizzion.

Other MEB-based cars will be launched by other brands in the group: Skoda’s Vision E and the SEAT el-born.
