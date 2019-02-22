InSight Sends Home Mars Weather Reports for All to See. Daily

Audi e-tron quattro Sportback Production Model Makes Spyshots Debut

The second chapter of the e-tron brand is almost here. This is the Sportback version of the first purely electric crossover/SUV in Audi history, spied for the first time. 12 photos



Let's talk about design. Even though the general shape is correct, the e-tron Sportback is not a carbon copy of the concept. It looks smaller somehow, and many design elements have been carried over directly from the normal e-tron.



For example, the concept had a blocked off grey grille, while this prototype has slits. The whole bumper is the same as the normal model, and this is the case with the rear fascia too. In our mind, the entire reason for the Audi Q8's success is that it looks way sportier than the Q7.



Who would want a car that's the same as the e-tron, but with less space and for probably more money? The key difference here could be the size of the market, as e-tron total production should number about 20,000 units per year. So it's like watching Arrow on Netflix and expecting Man of Steel special effects... hope somebody got that reference.



Another thing we didn't see coming is the silver roof rails. Sure, even electric crossover buyers go biking, but it makes the Sportback look tall because of the feature, so let's hope they're optional. Should we complain about the door frames? There's probably no point now.



The standard engine setup should be the "55 quattro", with two motors producing 265 kW or 360 HP or up to 300 kW or 408 HP on overboost. However, the concept hinted at a performance version which would be called the 60 quattro, making 320 kW (435 HP) as standard with an overboost of 370 kW (503 HP), though the 95kWh battery is to be shared. The vehicle has already been previewed by a concept, shown at the Auto Shanghai in 2017. Audi usually sticks to its promises, which means the production version will be revealed this year. But we wouldn't be surprised if they start taking pre-orders even before the camo comes off.