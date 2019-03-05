Volkswagen T-Roc R Looks Like an Angry Pug in Geneva

Only a few people remember the wild Touareg R50, but we think it deserved to be called the first performance Volkswagen SUV. The little T-Roc R doesn't have a V10 TDI, only a 2-liter turbo. It's very fast on paper, but not so imposing.

The exterior styling is what the stock T-Roc should have been all along - sporty and strong. They've revised the bumper with new intakes and piano black trim, while the enlarged upper grille is a nice touch. We've heard the word "prototype" tossed around, so those LED daytime running lights at the bottom may not be for production.



The T-Roc R is one of three



In contrast, the interior is exceptionally sober, with few frills outside of the blue dashboard. We feel like the Polo GTI has a lot more personality for almost half the money.



Which brings us to a very intriguing question: if you want to have fun in a small family car, what's wrong with a normal hot hatch? Sure, the T-Roc R has AWD , but it's not like drag racing is life's only joy. Ground clearance? Not necessary when you've bot super-delicate 19-inch forged alloy wheels.



Not wanting to be total downers, we'll point out that the optional Akrapovic exhaust is a great way to have aftermarket pops while still complying with the latest emissions regulations.