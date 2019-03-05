New Volkswagen Transporter Shows Up In Geneva, Looks Posh In Multivan Flavor

Smarter, prettier, and more efficient, the Transporter 6.1 is the van to have in Geneva. Volkswagen is proud about what it achieved with this mid-cycle refresh, but the party piece isn’t the Multivan exhibited at the Swiss motor show.

17 photos



Back on planet Earth, customers who go for conventional propulsion are offered the 2.0 TDI in various states of tune. The entry-level engine makes do with 90 PS compared to 84 PS for the pre-facelift. At the other end of the range, the 2.0 TDI bi-turbo diesel offers 199 PS, a dual-clutch transmission, and even 4Motion as an optional extra.



From the standpoint of design, the redesigned headlights integrate H7 high-intensity discharge bulbs. All-LED headlights are also available, and if you ask nicely,



Modifications brought to the front fascia align the Transporter 6.1 to the rest of the Volkswagen lineup, with the defining trait coming in the guise of the oversized grille. A double chrome bar emphasizes the width of the vehicle, extending into the headlamps as LED strips for the daytime running lights.



Be it the Transporter, Caravelle, Multivan, California, or Bulli, the 6.1 features an array of assistance system and online access thanks to a SIM card. The eSIM is included as standard from the Composition Color infotainment system upwards, representing the interface for Volkswagen We.



Customers who want the most out of their infotainment system can opt for the MIB3, which is also available in the The highlight would be the Bulli with all-electric drive , coming this fall in select European markets. Developed with the help of ABT, the electric drivetrain develops 112 PS from an electric motor that takes its mojo from a 38.8-kWh battery. As an optional extra, the 77.6-kWh battery extends the range to more than 400 kilometers under the New European Driving Cycle.Back on planet Earth, customers who go for conventional propulsion are offered the 2.0in various states of tune. The entry-level engine makes do with 90 PS compared to 84 PS for the pre-facelift. At the other end of the range, the 2.0 TDI bi-turbo diesel offers 199 PS, a dual-clutch transmission, and even 4Motion as an optional extra.From the standpoint of design, the redesigned headlights integrate H7 high-intensity discharge bulbs. All-LED headlights are also available, and if you ask nicely, Volkswagen can garnish the exterior with a lot of chrome.Modifications brought to the front fascia align the Transporter 6.1 to the rest of the Volkswagen lineup, with the defining trait coming in the guise of the oversized grille. A double chrome bar emphasizes the width of the vehicle, extending into the headlamps as LED strips for the daytime running lights.Be it the Transporter, Caravelle, Multivan, California, or Bulli, the 6.1 features an array of assistance system and online access thanks to a SIM card. The eSIM is included as standard from the Composition Color infotainment system upwards, representing the interface for Volkswagen We.Customers who want the most out of their infotainment system can opt for the MIB3, which is also available in the 2019 Passat for Europe. Passat owners in North America will have to make do with much less technology, as well as the platform from the previous generation.