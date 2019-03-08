2020 Volkswagen Golf 8 Spied Virtually Undisguised

Mercedes has the S-Class and Volkswagen the Golf - that's where most of the new technologies are introduced. So the 2020 Golf 8 is essential not only as a compact hatchback but also a preview of the next MQB cars.

We expect to see power increases for the performance models. For example, the Golf GTD should have HP and could push towards the 300 HP barrier. These fresh spyshots show the design of the new model virtually without any camouflage. Our attention was immediately drawn to the headlights, which no longer feature a simple rectangular shape like almost every VW today. Instead, the unit shrinks around the high beams and has a pinch towards the back. It's pretty bold... for a Volkswagen, and appears too small to ever allow for a basic halogen bulb.Like its sister cars , the Golf 8 seems to have an unnaturally long nose and slightly shorter rear overhangs. For now, there's no reason for this, but maybe they're leaving room for autonomous driving tech to be added in the future.In profile, things are quite similar to how they used to be. In fact, we think the windows are the same shape. Finally, the rear shows narrower taillights and a slight slope in the roof that wasn't there before.Built on a revised version of the MQB platform, the new Golf will be powered by a combination of familiar and new engines. The 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI should form the bulk of its sales, though from what we understand, the 2.0will still be around. VW put a lot of work into developing a mild-hybrid assistance system to lower emissions further.Rumors talked about a new base TDI, a 1.5-liter unit built using the TSI's architecture. The displacement has not been confirmed but falls in line with changes made by both Peugeot and Ford.We expect to see power increases for the performance models. For example, the Golf GTD should have 204 HP while the GTI will start with the 245and could push towards the 300 HP barrier.