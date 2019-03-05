SEAT el-Born Concept Shows Purple FR Interior in Geneva

The el-Born concept previews the first electric car in the history of the SEAT brand. This big Geneva 2019 debut has technical details and a near-production interior, so the wait is not going to be too long, maybe two years.

SEAT's first electric car will also feature Level 2 semi-autonomous driving. Is that while the cabin looks like a lounge and the console looks like a newspaper holder? It's obvious to everybody that the el-Born is directly related to the Volkswagen I.D. Neo/3 hatchback, which will be the first MEB-based EV to go on sale. And we're not talking about using the same platform. No, the el-Born seems to have the same greenhouse and doors.Styling is, however, a lot sportier. SEAT gave its EV geometric headlights, a wrap-around taillight unit and a big diffuser like its racing electric Cupra Sitting inside this concept is like being inside a Spanish EV that goes on sale in a couple of years. This is what the steering wheel will be like, and the 10-inch infotainment screen looks ready too. Some of this tech should also find its way into the 2020 SEAT Leon , but not that BMW i3-like column-mounted shifter.Purple leather is a brilliant touch, while the FR logo on the flat-bottom steering wheel gives us a glimpse into the el-Born's trim levels and explains the purple bucket seats. This would be the flagship model with a 204electric motor and a total range somewhere in the region of 450 kilometers (280 miles). However, there would also be a base model with a 48 kWh battery and about 330 km (205 miles).Both would have 7.2 kW or 11 kW onboard chargers and the capacity for 125 kWh DC supercharging in under an hour. According to leaked info, the base version of the I.D. Neo would cost from €24,000 while the top-spec unit would go over €30,000.SEAT's first electric car will also feature Level 2 semi-autonomous driving. Is that while the cabin looks like a lounge and the console looks like a newspaper holder?