Tesla Model S P100D Drag Races Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS, The Result Is a Bummer

12 Mar 2019, 10:12 UTC ·
By now, anybody with an Internet connection and even the slightest interest in the automotive phenomenon has seen the Tesla Model S beating supercars at their own game over short distances. So why would anybody throw a Model S P100D at a Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS?
4 photos
Tesla Model S P100D Drag Races Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTSTesla Model S P100D Drag Races Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTSTesla Model S P100D Drag Races Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
We're not sure about the answer, but we know the said sprinting fight has taken place. And there's no point in trying to conceal the results of the slaughter episode that was the drag race between the two.

You see, the fight took place on a quarter-mile course and while the rear-engined machine might've had a chance at showing the EV its posterior on a longer run, this was a one-trick challenge.

Then again, there are a few rather surprising aspects we can thing of. For one thing, there doesn't seem to be a reasonable explanation for choosing the Carrera 4 GTS. Sure, this packs all-paw hardware and 450 ponies, but it's 3.5s 0 to 60 mph time is no match for the Palo Alto sedan's 2.28s run. Unlike the Nurburgring-conquering 700 hp GT2 RS, for instance, the Neunelfer derivative we have here was built for offering an all-round experience.

Perhaps this was the reason for which the gear head behind the wheel of the Tesla didn't use the launch mode.

Now, returning to the kind of aspects we mentioned above, we'll remind you that it's been two years since the last Model S performance upgrade - the best result you can achieve in a Model S P100D with Ludicrous mode involves a 10.6-second quarter-mile sprint.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the shenanigan, involves both the time and the maximum speed numbers for the two cars - so, did the Porsche at least start to reel the Tesla in once the latter's fixed gearing stopped delivering?

Tesla Model S P100D Porsche drag racing Tesla Tesla Model S
