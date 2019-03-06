Fake Exhausts Are Back for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, VW and Skoda Are Guilty

Somebody needs to file a lawsuit against these German automakers. Otherwise, they will keep doing what they're doing and get away with the fakest fake exhausts you've ever seen. It's like a phone with a painted-on speaker or a TV that only shows pictures over a quarter of the screen - you just don't see that happening.

This time around, the photographers focused their shots on the tails of VWs, Skoda, Audis, BMWs, and Mercedes models. These are the biggest offenders, though we're sure other automakers are in on it.



Giant pieces of chrome trim make you think that the Passat or Tiguan have pipes on both sides. But as engines have been getting more efficient, the number of gasses they produce should be a little lower too. In most cases, the VWs or Skodas are equipped with a 2.0 TDI , emitting out of only one muffler hidden away on the left side of the vehicle.



What's even stranger is that the new Polo TGI had no muffler at all. This probably has to do with it being a pre-production prototype. Meanwhile, the Skoda Kodiaq RS has a real port on the left and a fake one on the other side, just like the Octavia RS.



BMW is on the list with its M850i sporting smaller tips inside the trademark rectangular outlet. We'll let that pass because the pointless carbon fiber trim that might increase the weight of the coupe is what bothers us.



We gave Mercedes a stern scolding last year in Paris for the same stuff VW is now pulling. However, they're back with new shenanigans. It seems that even though AMG models have quad tips, most are fed by just two pipes. Again, the AMG GT R Roadster is in the gallery, but we want to let it slide. You're not going to see another car with such a weird setup back there.