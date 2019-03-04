autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Gets the Brabus Treatment, Turns Into the 800 Widestar

4 Mar 2019, 13:52 UTC ·
In addition to the ridiculously expensive Ultimate E Shadow Edition, Brabus has another piece of opulence on wheels to exhibit at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Enter the 800 Widestar, based on the twin-turbo V8-engined G 63 from Mercedes-AMG.
Modifications start with the engine, now featuring high-performance turbochargers, modified core assemblies, and reinforced axial bearings. Boost is set up at 1.6 bar, translating to 23 psi.

A bold reinterpretation of the original from 2011, the 800 Widestar takes its name from the 800 PS (789 horsepower) the 4.0-liter engine develops and wider fenders. Speaking of which, this mod allows Brabus to fit wheels and tires up to 23 inches in diameter.

Torque peaks at 1,000 Nm (737 pound-feet), making the murdered-out Geländewagen punchier than the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in Redeye flavor. Topping at 240 km/h (150 mph), the Widestar needs 4.1 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill. Impressive is the word you’re looking for, more so if you remember the G 63 weighs 2,560 kilograms (5,644 pounds) from the get-go.

The mad professors in Bottrop also worked their magic on cooling, redesigning the front bumper with generous air intakes. The power bulges in the hood are made from carbon fiber, adding to the visual drama of the off-road leviathan.

A pair of LED lights on the roof supplement the full-LED headlamps and auxiliary LED lights on the fender flares. What’s not too great is the design of the rear bumper and fender flares, which include mesh-patterned fake outlets made from cheap-looking plastic.

Something that Brabus did right is the interior, wrapped in Cuoio leather upholstery, diamond quilting, gloss-black and carbon-fiber trim, the whole nine yards. Even the headliner is made from Alcantara, and if you ask nicely, the German tuner can level up the configuration with the Starry Sky option. As the name implies, LEDs in the headliner mirror the Starlight option made famous by Rolls-Royce.

Rounding the Widestar 800 off is the stainless-steel exhaust system, optimizing performance while integrated active-valve technology. Two operating modes are of the essence here, namely “Coming Home” for quietness and “Sport” for waking up your neighbors in the morning.
