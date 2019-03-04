Brabus Unveils Ultimate E Shadow Edition, It’s Ridiculously Expensive

5 All-New Mercedes G 500 Finally Gets the Brabus Tuning Treatment

Everyone knows smart isn’t doing great in terms of sales or ingenuity. It appears the German brand is caught between a rock and a hard place, trying to keep on keeping on by marketing the EQ as much as possible. Nevertheless, the automaker’s electric lineup isn’t great either. 20 photos



Let that price sink in for a moment. For €64,900, prospective customers can get a Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Kona Electric, even a full-on Mercedes with internal combustion. On the other hand, let’s not forget that people who take Brabus on their offer aren’t as sensible as most car buyers.



In addition to “1 of 28” badging inside and out, the Ultimate E Shadow Edition comes with flared wheel arches, more aggressive spoilers, a rear aerodynamic diffuser, and pumped-out rocker panels. Riding on 18-inch wheels wrapped in 205/35 and 235/30 tires, the build also includes gunmetal grey paintwork inspired by the Brabus 500 Shadow OPS Limited Edition boat.



A lowered suspension, wider track, and red leather upholstery are other highlights, to which Brabus didn’t forget to add aluminum and carbon fiber, Brabus scuff plates with backlighting, and luxurious floor mats. Elsewhere in the cabin, the touchscreen infotainment system and audio system are stock.



To be presented in the flesh at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show alongside the



